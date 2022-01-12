CoreLogic Announces CEO Appointment

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Pat Dodd has been appointed to the position of interim President & Chief Executive Officer replacing Frank Martell, who will assume the position of non-executive Chairman of the CoreLogic Board.

Frank Martell said, “By every measure, CoreLogic delivered the best year in the Company’s history in 2021. I am proud to have created significant stakeholder value by leading the transformation of CoreLogic over the past decade into a scaled leader providing must-have data, platforms and analytics that power the residential housing ecosystem. With the Company operating at record levels and with a deep and talented leadership bench in place, it is now time for me to step back from my operating role. CoreLogic is well positioned to capture the many opportunities in front of the Company as a privately held firm. Pat is a very talented leader, and I am confident he will take the Company forward and create incredible value in the years ahead. I look forward to continuing to be engaged as a Board member and investor while pursuing new transformational opportunities in the information services space.”

Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital, said, “We greatly value and appreciate Frank’s leadership and his many contributions to CoreLogic before and after our acquisition of the Company. We look forward to continuing to have access to his knowledge of the Company and the residential property vertical as our Board chair and an equity investor. Pat Dodd brings almost three decades of proven leadership and value creation in the information services industry and previously served at the Company’s Chief Operating and Growth Officer. We are excited to partner with Pat and the CoreLogic team as the Company continues to innovate across the real estate ecosystem.”

Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said, “We are excited to work with Pat and the CoreLogic team as the Company continues its focus on accelerating growth. Insight Partners has a strong track record of partnering with market-transforming companies like CoreLogic, and we look forward to active involvement in this next chapter in its evolution.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

About Stone Point Capital

Stone Point Capital is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with more than $40 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in a number of alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds. Stone Point also manages both liquid and private credit funds and managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

