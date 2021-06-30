CoreLogic Announces Acquisition of ClosingCorp

Expands Suite of Digital Solutions and Intelligence to Enhance the Home Buying Process

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition–CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of ClosingCorp. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

ClosingCorp, headquartered in San Diego, is a valued partner to major participants in the housing ecosystem providing unique must have intelligence and digital solutions that streamline the quoting and ordering of critical settlement services needed to originate and service a home loan, eliminating friction, cost and risk.

“ClosingCorp’s unique solutions coupled with the property-level digital content and platforms of CoreLogic enable us to continue our rapid growth and accelerate the introduction of new high-demand products. Pairing our fees and order management platform with the greater resources that CoreLogic brings will create significant benefits for our customers in terms of simplified workflow and continuous innovation,” said Bob Jennings, ClosingCorp Chief Executive Officer.

Frank Martell, President and CEO of CoreLogic said, “The CoreLogic team is excited to join forces with Bob and the ClosingCorp team as we expand our range of innovative best-in-class solutions for mortgage lenders, title and settlement companies and real estate professionals. The combination of ClosingCorp and CoreLogic digital solutions, platforms and domain expertise is clearly additive for our clients and the broader housing ecosystem.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, a leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

About ClosingCorp

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., ClosingCorp owns and operates the premier source of intelligence for closing costs and service providers in the U.S. residential real estate industry. Through innovative solutions, progressive technologies and strong alliances, the company delivers timely, accurate and transparent results that help optimize closing processes and services for mortgage lenders, title and settlement companies and real estate professionals. Clients rely on ClosingCorp to help improve efficiencies and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit www.closing.com.

