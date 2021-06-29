Home Business Wire CoreLogic and Xceedance announce extended catastrophe modelling collaboration
Business Wire

CoreLogic and Xceedance announce extended catastrophe modelling collaboration

di Business Wire

CoreLogic’s complete suite of 180+ catastrophe models to be accessible via on-demand cat modelling services, in partnership with Xceedance

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced an extended collaboration with Xceedance, a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services and technology. Under this expanded arrangement, re/insurers and brokers will now gain access to CoreLogic’s complete suite of 180+ catastrophe models via transactional, on-demand catastrophe modelling services performed by Xceedance.

Catastrophe models are critical to insurers’ understanding of the risks they are writing, whether it be a typhoon in Asia, earthquake in Italy or wildfire in the USA. Having fast access to accurate, high-quality data and insights is crucial for risk assessment and decision making by underwriters.

CoreLogic is continuously working to meet the expectations of the re/insurance market and the increasing demand for greater flexibility to access and provision catastrophe models. Accordingly, CoreLogic offers its catastrophe models on the open source Oasis Loss Modelling Framework (Oasis LMF) as well as on its own RQE catastrophe modelling platform.

The extended agreement now allows Xceedance to provide transactional based services utilising CoreLogic’s RQE platform with access to the complete suite of 180+ catastrophe models as well as those available on the Oasis LMF platform.

“Whilst we continue to extend the range of models available on the Oasis platform, CoreLogic is delighted to respond to increasing market demand for flexibility, by offering our full suite of models on the RQE platform in partnership with on-demand cat modelling services from Xceedance,” said William Forde, Senior Director, Product Management, Insurance and Spatial Solutions at CoreLogic.

“We are delighted about partnering with CoreLogic, in support of our joint vision to make life easier for re/insurers and brokers, which allows for refined and timely visibility into catastrophic risks,” explained Justin Davies, Head of Region, EMEA at Xceedance. “Cost-effective access to CoreLogic’s broad, high-definition and data enriched catastrophe models brings substantial value to the market.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Xceedance

Xceedance is a global provider of strategic consulting, technology, data sciences, actuarial support, and managed services to property/casualty and life insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps re/insurers launch products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytics, and achieve business process optimization. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable re/insurers, brokers and agents, program administrators, and TPAs worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.xceedance.com.

Contacts

Amy Brennan

Corporate Communications

newsmedia@corelogic.com

Jennifer Overhulse (for Xceedance)

St. Nick Media

Email: jen@stnickmedia.com

Articoli correlati

Taoglas Launches Industry Leading EDGE System-on-Module Portfolio for Rapid IoT Deployment

Business Wire Business Wire -
Taoglas’ award-winning technology stack of hardware, firmware, device management and cloud analytics can cut time-to-market by up to 80%...
Continua a leggere

iBASIS Partners with SIPPIO to Meet Fast-Growing Demand for Unified Cloud Communications

Business Wire Business Wire -
iBASIS enables SIPPIO with Cloud Numbering and International Voice Termination iBASIS delivers full capabilities to provide Cloud Communications enablers with...
Continua a leggere

Accenture Acquires Sentor, Enhancing Its Cyber Defense and Managed Security Services in Sweden

Business Wire Business Wire -
STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Sentor, a Sweden-based independent provider of cyber defense and managed security services. Financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
data center

Data Center Innovation Day 2021

Datacenter