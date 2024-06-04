CoreCare and Creative Solutions in Healthcare (CSNHC) Team up to Tackle New Minimum Data Set (MDS) Challenges

159 of CSNHC’s Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) now have access to a CoreCare’s new AI-powered tech platform for streamlining clinical reimbursement processes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CoreCare, a venture-backed provider of time- and money-saving technology for the post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) industry, has partnered with Creative Solutions in Healthcare (CSNHC), a top 5 Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) company, to integrate CoreCare’s Clinical Reimbursement solution. CoreCare’s platform will enable CSNHC’s Clinical Reimbursement team to navigate the administrative challenges associated with the Minimum Data Set (MDS) 3.0 changes made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in October 2023.





“After the MDS changes last October, my Clinical Reimbursement team’s workload greatly increased; they were spending their valuable time on manually building reports and reviewing them for accuracy,” says Gary Blake, CEO of Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “CoreCare had already done great work for our Billing and Business Office teams, so we were relieved and optimistic that they also offered a solution for us in the MDS 3.0 era.”

The MDS 3.0 changes created multiple steps for SNF Clinical Reimbursement teams in Texas. These include the requirement to complete additional MDS assessments, which doubled the MDS workload, including manually entering additional information onto State forms and manually enter data into the company’s electronic health record (EHR) to obtain the correct reimbursement level for their residents. All these steps must be continuously performed, and data must match across all systems for SNF companies to receive accurate and uninterrupted reimbursement.

To help SNFs with MDS 3.0 challenges, CoreCare:

Automatically brings all the data together that a team needs to review, eliminating paper and Excel-based processes

Provides them with actionable alerts so they know where to focus their attention, and

Removes uncertainty by ensuring reimbursements are accurate and timely

“CoreCare has earned a well-deserved reputation for the time-savings and financial improvements they’ve enabled for our business office teams,” commented Kelly Roberts Treta, VP of Clinical Reimbursement for Creative Solutions. “Once we saw their new solution in action, I knew it would change the way we do business. CoreCare’s platform has transformed our Clinical Reimbursement Division, increased our efficiency and raised job satisfaction by eliminating a paper-based tracking system, as well as streamlining tasks and empowering us to accomplish more in less time.”

“We are proud that CoreCare is the trusted technology of record for an industry-leading SNF such as Creative Solutions in Healthcare,” said Dennis Antonelos, co-founder and Chief Executive of CoreCare. “Everything we do centers around simplifying administrative work and enabling equitable reimbursement for providers. With this added offering of clinical reimbursement navigation, we can ensure that claim payments are received accurately and in a timely manner, without unnecessary operational burdens, so our partners can spend less time on paperwork and more on caring for their residents.”

About CoreCare

CoreCare is transforming the way post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) providers accomplish their important work. CoreCare’s AI-powered platform enables providers to securely and responsibly automate and track critical workflows, saving time and enhancing financial performance – all without a single paper, spreadsheet or portal. As a skilled nursing facility (SNF) industry platform of record for over 1,000 locations across the country, CoreCare helps teams in billing, business office and clinical reimbursement collaborate in important areas such as eligibility, authorizations, and assessments & forms, to drive accurate and timely claim reimbursement. With CoreCare, SNF operators can eliminate up to 95% of billing errors before claims are submitted and reduce “days sales outstanding” (DSO) by up to 50% with enormous time savings. A Y Combinator alumni company, CoreCare is backed by Primetime Partners and other leading venture capital firms.

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Founded in 2000 by Gary and Malisa Blake, Creative Solutions in Healthcare is a family-owned company headquartered in Fort Worth, TX. The company began with the first acquisition of Granbury Care Center and has now grown to operate 159 long term care communities throughout the state of Texas. Each location still runs on the founding principle, ‘a life lived for others is a life worthwhile’. Its mission is to provide the highest quality of care to aging adults, by investing in cutting-edge technology and embodying core values of Compassionate Clinical Care, Nutritious Meals, Enriching Lives, Valued Employees, and Unparalleled Cleanliness.

Learn more by visiting CreativeSolutionsinHealthcare.com.

To learn more about CoreCare please visit www.corecare.io and connect with us on LinkedIn.

