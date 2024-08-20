Core Scientific Strengthens Balance Sheet and Supports Growth Plans with Proceeds from Recent Convertible Notes Offering

Repays $267 million in debt, reducing interest rate from approximately 12.5% to 3%

Removes restrictive covenants associated with certain notes

Increases cash on hand to fund site acquisitions for HPC hosting growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CORZ #aicloud–Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced it has repaid a total of $267 million in debt with proceeds from its offering of convertible senior notes first announced on August 13, 2024, which closed on August 19, 2024.





The Company repaid $150 million in secured notes, $61 million in an exit facility and $56 million in miner equipment loans, in addition to interest and other fees. Interest rates on the prior borrowings were as high as 12.5% as compared to 3% for the new convertible notes. Net proceeds from the offering after all payments (including commissions and estimated offering expenses) totaled $172.8 million, significantly increasing cash on hand available for site acquisition and other growth initiatives.

“Our recent convertible note issue represents another key step in our commitment to strengthen our balance sheet and position Core Scientific for future growth,” said Adam Sullivan, Core Scientific’s Chief Executive Officer. “With this transaction completed, we are moving forward with additional financial flexibility to invest in the continued expansion of our HPC hosting capacity while strengthening our bitcoin mining business. We will continue to take steps to bolster our financial foundation as we execute our growth strategy to create value for our shareholders.”

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific is a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn bitcoin for our own account and provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining and high-performance computing customers at our eight operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3). We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account (“self-mining”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of the proceeds from the offering of convertible senior notes to expand our HPC hosting business and strengthen our bitcoin mining business and Core Scientific’s ability to create significant shareholder value. Forward-looking statements represent Core Scientific’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including market interest rates, the trading price and volatility of Core Scientific’s common stock and risks relating to Core Scientific’s business, including those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, and if any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any duty or obligation (and does not undertake) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors:



ir@corescientific.com

Media:



press@corescientific.com