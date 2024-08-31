Home Business Wire Core Scientific, Inc. to Participate in September Investor Conferences
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CORZ #aicloudCore Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:


  • On Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, CEO Adam Sullivan is scheduled to present at the Gateway Conference in San Francisco. A webcast of the presentation will be available here.
  • On Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. ET, CEO Adam Sullivan is scheduled to present at the 4th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference. A webcast of the presentation will be available here.
  • On Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. ET, CEO Adam Sullivan is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City. A webcast of the presentation will be available here.

Links to listen to live and recorded version of management presentations at the conferences will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Core Scientific website.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC

Core Scientific is a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn bitcoin for our own account and provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining and high-performance computing customers at our eight operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3). We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account (“self-mining”). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

