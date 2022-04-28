Core Scientific, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance, net carbon neutral blockchain infrastructure and software solutions, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company’s first fiscal quarter after the market closes on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time that day.





Hosting the call to review results for the first quarter will be Mike Levitt, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Denise Sterling, Chief Financial Officer and Steven A. Gitlin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: May 12, 2022



Time: 3:30 PM CT (1:30 PT, 2:30 PM MT, 4:30 PM ET)



Toll-free: (844) 200-6205



International: +1 (929) 526-1599



Access Code: 849573

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, https://investors.corescientific.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.corescientific.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Thursday, May 12, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Central Time through Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Central Time. Dial (866) 813-9403 and enter the access code 603560. International callers should dial +44 (204) 525-0658 and enter the same conference ID number to access the audio replay.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded, net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain infrastructure in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio that has grown to more than 70 patents or applications for digital asset hosted mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the second half of 2022. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s hosting expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit https://corescientific.com

For additional media and information, please follow us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/

https://twitter.com/core_scientific

Contacts

Investors:



Steven Gitlin



ir@corescientific.com

Media:



press@corescientific.com