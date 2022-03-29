Core Scientific Announces Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CORZ #earnings–Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), a leader in high-performance, net carbon neutral blockchain infrastructure and software solutions, reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.





Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights (Compared to Fiscal Year 2020)

Total revenue increased by 803% to $544.5 million

Gross profit increased by 2,443% to $238.9 million

Net Income increased to $47.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 3,849% to $238.9 million

increased by 3,849% to $238.9 million Self-mining operations increased BTC production 350% to 5,769 BTC 2

5,296 BTC held at year end

Total hashrate of 13.5 EH/s consisting of 6.6 EH/s self-mining and 6.9 EH/s hosting

“Our team produced strong results in 2021, highlighted by revenue of $544.5 million, net income of $47.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $238.9 million,” said Mike Levitt, Core Scientific Chief Executive Officer. “Our total hashrate increased from less than 3.0 EH/s at year end 2020 to 13.5 EH/s at year end 2021. This market-leading growth generated over 5,700 self-mined bitcoins in 2021. In the first two months of 2022 our total hashrate grew to 15.9 EH/s and we self-mined over 2,000 bitcoins. Across our business we are executing our plans effectively and remain well positioned to continue expanding our capacity and creating shareholder value.”

FISCAL YEAR 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue increased by $484.2 million or 803%, to $544.5 million in 2021 from $60.3 million in 2020.

Total hosting revenue increased by $37.7 million, or 91%, to $79.3 million in 2021 from $41.6 million in 2020. The increase was driven by the execution of new customer hosting contracts for miners deployed during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Total equipment sales increased by $235.6 million, or 1,871%, to $248.2 million in 2021 from $12.6 million in 2020. The increase was driven by higher demand for new generation mining equipment.

Digital asset mining income increased by $210.8 million, or 3,440%, to $216.9 million in 2021 from $6.1 million in 2020. The year over year growth in mining income was driven by an increase in our self-mining hash rate and higher bitcoin prices. Our self-mining hash rate increased by 1,772%, to 6.6 EH/s in 2021 from 0.35 EH/s in 2020. The total number of bitcoins awarded in 2021 (excluding 1,746 of bitcoins mined by Blockcap prior to its acquisition on July 30, 2021) was 4,0233 compared to 3283 in 2020. The average price of bitcoin in 2021 was $47,437 compared to $14,357 in 2020, an improvement of 230%.

Cost of revenue increased by $254.7 million or 500%, to $305.6 million in 2021 from $50.9 million in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the cost of equipment sold of $166.8 million, higher power consumption driven by increases in both our self-mining and hosted fleet of $53.4 million, increased depreciation expense of $21.3 million driven by the deployment of self-mining units, facilities depreciation of $1.9 million, higher personnel and facilities operating costs driven by the opening and expansion of our data centers of $7.2 million and stock-based compensation of $4.1 million. As a percentage of total revenue, cost of revenue totaled 56% and 84% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Gross profit increased by $229.5 million, or 2,443%, to $238.9 million in 2021 from $9.4 million in 2020. The increase in gross profit was driven primarily by a $163.6 million increase in gross profit for the mining segment, which had a gross margin of 77% in 2021 compared to 51% in 2020. Also contributing to the increase in gross profit was a $65.9 million increase in gross profit for the Equipment Sales and Hosting Segment, which had a gross margin of 22% in 2021 compared to 12% in 2020, driven by higher margins on equipment sales.

Operating income increased $137.8 million to $131.5 million in 2021 from an operating loss of $6.3 million in 2020. The increase in operating income was predominantly due to the $229.5 million increase in gross profit described above, primarily offset by $46.0 million of higher general and administrative expenses, which was driven by $29.8 million of higher stock-based compensation expense, and $37.2 million of higher impairments of digital currency assets, which was driven by a change we made to our digital asset investment policy in the second half of 2021 to begin holding a more significant portion of our digital assets mined on our balance sheet.

Net income increased $59.5 million to $47.3 million in 2021 from a net loss of $12.2 million in 2020. The increase in net income was due to the $137.8 million increase in operating income described above, primarily offset by $41.3 million of non-operating expenses related to our convertible notes, consisting of $25.3 million of interest expense and $16.0 million of other fair value adjustments, a $14.6 million increase in interest expense from other financing arrangements, including a senior secured credit facility and several equipment financing agreements for which the proceeds were used to acquire self-mining equipment and to fund the build out of our hosting and self-mining facilities, and a $6.7 million increase in loss from debt extinguishments due to the payoff of senior secured loans in April 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $232.9 million to $238.9 million in 2021 from $6.1 million in 2020. The increase was due to higher gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, partially offset by higher operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $117.9 million and restricted cash was $13.8 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a total Bitcoin balance of 5,296. The carrying value of our mined digital assets was $234.3 million, which reflects impairment charges of $37.2 million year-to-date.

OUTLOOK

In 2022, the Company expects to achieve total hashrate of between 40 EH/s and 42 EH/s, with total power between 1,200 MW and 1,300 MW.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC

Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded, net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain infrastructure in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio that has grown to more than 70 patents or applications for digital asset hosted mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the second half of 2022. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s hosting expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about:

execute its business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines of business;

realize the benefits expected from the acquisition of Blockcap, including any related synergies;

anticipate the uncertainties inherent in the development of new business lines and business strategies;

retain and hire necessary employees;

anticipate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including variant strains of COVID-19, and its effect on business and financial conditions;

our ability to source clean and renewable energy;

future estimates of computing capacity and operating power;

future demand for hosting capacity;

future estimates of hashrate (including mix of self-mining and hosting);

operating gigawatts and power;

future projects in construction or negotiation and future expectations of operation location;

orders for miners and critical infrastructure;

future estimates of self-mining capacity;

future infrastructure additions and their operational capacity;

operating power and site features of our operations center in Denton, Texas;

manage risks associated with operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of variant strains of COVID-19;

increase brand awareness;

attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;

upgrade and maintain information technology systems;

acquire and protect intellectual property;

meet future liquidity requirements and comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

effectively respond to general economic and business conditions, including the price of bitcoin;

maintain the listing on, or to prevent the delisting of our securities from, Nasdaq or another national securities exchange;

obtain additional capital, including use of the debt market;

the public float of our shares;

enhance future operating and financial results;

successfully execute expansion plans;

anticipate rapid technological changes;

comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business, including tax laws and laws and regulations related to data privacy and the protection of the environment;

stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applicable to its business or withstand the impact of any new laws and regulations related to its industry;

anticipate the impact of, and response to, new accounting standards;

anticipate the significance and timing of contractual obligations;

maintain key strategic relationships with partners and distributors;

respond to uncertainties associated with product and service development and market acceptance;

anticipate the impact of changes in U.S. federal income tax laws, including the impact on deferred tax assets;

successfully defend litigation; and

successfully deploy the proceeds from the Business Combination.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and such statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Core Scientific, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,871 $ 8,671 Restricted cash 13,807 50 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $— and $620, respectively 1,382 792 Accounts receivable from related parties 300 315 Deposits for equipment 358,791 54,818 Digital currency assets 234,298 63 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,111 6,210 Total Current Assets 756,560 70,919 Property, plant and equipment, net 597,304 85,244 Goodwill 1,055,760 58,241 Intangible assets, net 8,195 6,674 Other noncurrent assets 21,045 4,499 Total Assets $ 2,438,864 $ 225,577 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,617 $ 3,057 Accrued expenses and other 67,862 3,585 Deferred revenue 63,417 38,113 Deferred revenue from related parties 72,945 6,730 Capital lease obligations, current portion 28,452 2,146 Notes payable, current portion 75,996 16,016 Total Current Liabilities 320,289 69,647 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 62,145 2,263 Notes payable, net of current portion (includes $557,007 and $— at fair value) 652,213 19,864 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,531 103 Total Liabilities 1,053,178 91,877 Contingently redeemable preferred stock; $0.00001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 6,766 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; $45,164 total liquidation preference for both December 31, 2021 and 2020 44,476 44,476 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock; $0.00001 par value; 300,000 and 200,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 169,719 and 98,607 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,379,606 163,967 Accumulated deficit (27,432 ) (74,744 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,966 ) — Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,341,210 89,224 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,438,864 $ 225,577

Core Scientific, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Hosting revenue from customers $ 62,350 $ 34,615 Hosting revenue from related parties 16,973 6,983 Equipment sales to customers 138,376 11,193 Equipment sales to related parties 109,859 1,402 Digital asset mining income 216,925 6,127 Total revenue 544,483 60,320 Cost of revenue: Cost of hosting services 77,678 36,934 Cost of equipment sales 177,785 11,017 Cost of digital asset mining 50,158 2,977 Total cost of revenue 305,621 50,928 Gross profit 238,862 9,392 (Loss) gain on legal settlements (2,636 ) 5,814 Gain from sales of digital currency assets 4,814 69 Impairment of digital currency assets (37,206 ) (4 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 7,674 5,271 Sales and marketing 4,062 1,771 General and administrative 60,604 14,556 Total operating expenses 72,340 21,598 Operating income (loss) 131,494 (6,327 ) Non-operating expenses, net: Loss on debt from extinguishment 8,016 1,333 Interest expense, net 44,354 4,436 Other non-operating expenses, net 16,049 110 Total non-operating expense, net 68,419 5,879 Income (loss) before income taxes 63,075 (12,206 ) Income tax expense 15,763 — Net income (loss) $ 47,312 $ (12,206 ) Deemed dividend from common to preferred exchange — (10,478 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 47,312 $ (22,684 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.37 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ 0.32 $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 129,527 98,492 Diluted 145,802 98,492

Core Scientific, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 47,312 $ (12,206 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,362 9,403 Stock-based compensation 38,937 3,037 Digital asset mining income (216,925 ) (6,127 ) Deferred income taxes 9,528 — Loss on legal settlements 2,636 — Loss on debt extinguishment 8,016 1,333 Fair value adjustment on convertible notes 31,217 — Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,374 1,300 Losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment 118 2 Gain from sales of digital currency assets — — Impairments of digital currency assets 37,206 4 Provision for doubtful accounts — 616 Changes in working capital components: Accounts receivable, net (7,421 ) (1,303 ) Accounts receivable from related parties 16 (243 ) Digital currency assets 24,011 6,090 Deposits for equipment for sales to customers (244,399 ) (54,736 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (34,076 ) (2,353 ) Accounts payable (21,991 ) (1,770 ) Accrued expenses and other 56,200 1,625 Deferred revenue 184,340 30,009 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (6,196 ) 1,554 Net cash used in operating activities (56,735 ) (23,765 ) Cash flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (365,210 ) (13,668 ) Cash acquired (paid) in acquisitions 704 (1,568 ) Deposits for self-mining equipment (59,275 ) — Other (59 ) 92 Net cash used in investing activities (423,840 ) (15,144 ) Cash flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock options and warrants 513 2,642 Issuances of debt 670,750 45,178 Principal payments on debt (57,049 ) (7,097 ) Payment for transaction cost (10,682 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 603,532 40,723 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 122,957 1,814 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 8,721 6,907 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 131,678 $ 8,721

Core Scientific, Inc. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Equipment Sales and Hosting Segment Revenue: Hosting revenue $ 79,323 $ 41,598 Equipment sales 248,235 12,595 Total revenue 327,558 54,193 Cost of revenue: Cost of hosting services 77,678 36,934 Cost of equipment sales 177,785 11,017 Total Cost of revenue $ 255,463 $ 47,951 Gross profit $ 72,095 $ 6,242 Gross margin4 22 % 12 % Mining Segment Digital asset mining income $ 216,925 $ 6,127 Total revenue 216,925 6,127 Cost of revenue 50,158 2,977 Gross profit $ 166,767 $ 3,150 Gross margin4 77 % 51 % Consolidated Consolidated total revenue $ 544,483 $ 60,320 Consolidated cost of revenue $ 305,621 $ 50,928 Consolidated gross profit $ 238,862 $ 9,392 Consolidated gross margin4 44 % 16 %

Core Scientific, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as our net income or (loss), adjusted to eliminate the effect of (i) interest income, interest expense, and other income (expense), net; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) stock-based compensation expense; and (v) certain additional non-cash and non-recurring items. For additional information, including the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the table below. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure because it allows management, investors, and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period-to-period by making the adjustments described above. In addition, it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of net interest expense, taxes, certain non-cash items, variable charges, and timing differences. Moreover, we have included Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic and financial planning.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, not driven by core results of operations and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. However, you should be aware that when evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

