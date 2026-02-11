CopperTech Metals Announces Strategic Partnership to Deploy Next-Generation Geoscience Technologies at Konkola Copper Mines

Strategic Partnership with Axiom Group, VBKOM and Fleet Space Technologies to Strengthen CopperTech’s Resource Development Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CopperTech Metals Inc. ("CopperTech") today announced a strategic partnership with Axiom Group, VBKOM and Fleet Space Technologies to deploy next-generation geoscience technologies at the Konkola Copper Mines, one of the world's highest-grade copper assets, operated by Konkola Copper Mines Plc ("KCM"), a subsidiary of CopperTech. This collaboration will accelerate subsurface insights, improve decision velocity, and strengthen CopperTech’s resource development capabilities.

The partnership brings together CopperTech's focus on advanced mining and AI-driven resource identification and extraction technology with Axiom’s deep geoscience and VBKOM’s mining systems expertise and Fleet Space’s cutting-edge ExoSphere platform, a space-enabled, AI-powered data and analytics system, to fundamentally enhance how near-mine exploration and resource definition are undertaken.

"CopperTech is deploying innovative technologies at KCM to strengthen our vertically integrated mining operations from exploration to metal production,” said Deshnee Naidoo, CEO of CopperTech Metals. “This strategic partnership with Axiom, VBKOM and Fleet brings together world-class partners to integrate advanced geoscience technology and earth-based applications to enhance exploration accuracy, target definition, and resource confidence.”

Through this partnership, Axiom will embed Fleet’s ExoSphere and conduct a high resolution 3-D Seismic survey covering the orebody and proximal areas at KCM, generating high-resolution 3-D OBK (Ore Body Knowledge) models, AI-driven drill targeting insights, and integrated geoscience intelligence that supports data-rich drill campaign design and execution. This advanced approach enables faster learning cycles, reduces exploration uncertainty, and enhances the efficiency of resource delineation in complex geological settings.

“Our work with CopperTech, VBKOM and Fleet Space represents a new model for how mining companies deploy innovation, not just to accelerate geological understanding and drill confidence, but to build long-term capability and competitiveness. By combining our global technical experience and leadership with Fleet’s real-time data systems, we are driving a change in speed, precision, and confidence in exploration decision-making,” said Doug Engdahl, CEO & President of Axion Group.

“For producers like CopperTech, accelerating its responsible development requires a more deeply integrated approach to exploration,” said Flavia Tata Nardini, Co-Founder and CEO of Fleet Space Technologies. “By bringing Agile Geoscience to KCM, we’re not only helping to unlock critical resources faster and more efficiently, but also introducing next-gen exploration technologies and skills to the Zambian mining sector.”

About CopperTech Metals

Established by Vedanta Resources Limited, CopperTech is a U.S.-domiciled integrated copper and cobalt producer that owns and operates1 the world-class Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia's Copperbelt Province with a mission of Powering the Copper Century. The Konkola Copper Mines represent one of the world's highest-grade copper assets, positioning the Company to serve as a strategic, technology-led supplier of critical minerals to U.S. technology and industrial sectors while supporting America's infrastructure modernization and energy security objectives. CopperTech combines high ore grades with established processing infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and proven operational expertise to deliver sustainable value creation. For additional information, please visit www.CopperTechMetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding planned investments, production levels including potential production increases, demand for copper and cobalt, life of mine and mine life extensions, mining rates, growth potential and mineral resource and reserve estimates are forward-looking statements. The words "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the collaboration, the potential impact of advanced technologies and digital solutions on mining operations and resource management, the company's strategic objectives and growth initiatives, expected operational improvements and efficiencies, future expansion plans, and the belief in the ability to create significant value and enhance resource identification and production capabilities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are based on assumptions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. CopperTech Metals disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved.

1 Subject to Regulatory Approvals in Zambia

