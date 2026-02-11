Copeland’s Sensi™ Smart Thermostat Now Integrates with Chamberlain Group’s myQ® App

Integration empowers homeowners to save energy costs and simplify smart home control

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SmartHome--Copeland, a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, today announced a new integration between its Sensi smart thermostats and Chamberlain Group’s myQ® app. The partnership will allow homeowners to control their energy usage in a single, trusted platform that optimizes comfort and energy use while adding convenience.

As energy costs continue to outpace inflation – rising 5 percent over the past year and nearly 30 percent since 2021 – homeowners are increasingly looking for smarter ways to manage their energy consumption. With the new integration between Copeland’s Sensi smart thermostats and myQ, homeowners can now perform essential Sensi smart thermostat functions – like changing system modes, adjusting temperature setpoints and controlling the fan – directly from myQ. Sensi thermostats are proven to save users approximately 23% on HVAC energy consumption, making this integration a meaningful step toward lowering residential energy usage while streamlining energy management into one application.

“Copeland has been a leader in HVAC innovation for more than a century, and sustainability is central to everything we do,” said Brendan O’Toole, vice president of smart home and energy management at Copeland. “This integration is the next chapter in that strategy. We’re bringing innovative solutions that meet homeowners’ evolving needs while simplifying smart home control and helping homeowners save on rising energy costs.”

For individuals who travel frequently or manage multiple properties, Sensi’s integration with myQ provides peace of mind and remote access to critical home systems. In regions with extreme weather conditions, it enables homeowners to monitor and adjust temperatures from anywhere – helping protect their homes and reduce unnecessary energy use.

“At Chamberlain Group, we’re committed to making smart home living more seamless and secure,” said Kiel Fitzgerald, vice president, sales and strategy & operations at Chamberlain Group. “By integrating Copeland’s Sensi smart thermostats with myQ, we’re giving homeowners even more control of their home access and simplifying their daily routines – whether they’re at home or away.”

Sensi is a leading brand in Copeland’s growing portfolio of connected climate technologies and remains focused on energy efficiency and sustainability. Sensi smart thermostats can be leveraged in utility demand response programs, reducing peak energy demand and enabling more renewable power on the grid.

For more information about Sensi smart thermostats, visit Copeland.com. To learn more about myQ, visit myQ.com.

About Copeland

Copeland is a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, with more than 200 million installations worldwide. We deliver reliability and innovation across heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), cold chain and industrial applications. With over 100 years of expertise and 18,000 colleagues in 40+ countries, we are advancing the energy and refrigerants transitions while safeguarding high-value, perishable products – partnering with our customers at a global scale to help them achieve greater efficiency and sustainability. Learn more at copeland.com.

