Home Business Wire COPE Health Solutions Earns Certified Data Partner Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator...
Business Wire

COPE Health Solutions Earns Certified Data Partner Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataanalyticsCOPE Health Solutions (CHS) is proud to announce today that it has earned Certified Data Partner designation in the new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program. Organizations that earn Certified Data Partner designation undergo a rigorous assessment. Validation activities include a virtual site review with staff interviews and a review of documentation, queries and systems.




Closing key gaps in care related to quality measures is an important aspect of every value-based payment (VBP) agreement and a critical success factor for health plans and providers. This designation validates CHS’ processes for data extraction from clinical and health plan sources, assuring clients of data quality and accuracy to inform prioritized actions.

Our dedicated team of experts are thrilled to achieve this important designation from NCQA. We look forward to continuing to partnering with health plans and providers to accelerate success with quality and financial performance, improving patient outcomes,” says Allen Miller, Founder & CEO, COPE Health Solutions.

For information about NCQA Validation, click here.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed healthcare choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About COPE Health Solutions

COPE Health Solutions is a national tech-enabled services firm powering success in risk arrangements and development of the future workforce for payers and providers. Our team brings deep expertise, experience, proven tools, and processes to improve financial performance and quality outcomes for all types of payers and providers, de-risking the roadmap to advanced value-based payment.

Contacts

Alice Cheng

Manager, Events & Branding

acheng@copehealthsolutions.com

Articoli correlati

Concentric AI Introduces Industry’s First Data Security Control Functionality for Compliance with Industry Regulations

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Feature Ensures Compliance Tracking for Data Security Control Requirements Across GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, SOX, and Other Key Industry...
Continua a leggere

X-Chem Strengthens Its Data-Driven Discovery Services With New CBO Appointment

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry Veteran Paul Davie Joins X-Chem Executive Team to Lead Strategic Growth and PartnershipsWALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DrugDiscovery--Small molecule drug discovery...
Continua a leggere

GRF Sampling Highest Performing Broadband Gain Block to Date, Stretching Performance of Its Leading Amp Core to 11 GHz

Business Wire Business Wire -
New GaAs pHEMT Amplifier Provides Exceptional Gain, Linearity and Compression Performance Over Multiple Octaves – Including L, C and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php