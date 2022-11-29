<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Coordinated Business Systems Recognized as a 2022 Elite Dealer
Business Wire

Coordinated Business Systems Recognized as a 2022 Elite Dealer

di Business Wire

Really Good People are the Key to Success

BURNSVILLE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AwardsENX Magazine announced that Coordinated Business Systems was among the nation’s top technology dealers chosen as a 2022 Elite Dealer. This is the 10th consecutive time that Coordinated has received this prestigious recognition.

“Having good people is the key to our success. Our team’s commitment to providing top-notch service, bringing new technologies to the marketplace and their unwavering focus on customer success, makes the difference. Plus, this recognition has special significance as Coordinated begins celebrating our “Fearlessly Forward” 40th anniversary.” said Jim Oricchio, Founder and CEO of Coordinated Business Systems.

ENX Magazine selected this year’s winners based on rigorous criteria, from technical service excellence to marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and philanthropy.

Kirk Studebaker, President of Coordinated Business Systems added, “We are proud to be recognized as an Elite Dealer for the 10th consecutive year. This award validated the hard work and commitment of every department in our company and demonstrates that our focus on “Customers First. Always.” really matters. Thanks to our awesome customers and team.”

“This year’s Elite Dealers are a testament to the courage, vision, determination and leadership demonstrated in support of outstanding customer service in the face of substantial business challenges,” said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine. Coordinated Business Systems has done a great job of offering adaptable solutions to a fragmented, hybrid end-user community. While the stakes are high, Coordinated ensures their personnel are equipped to deliver on their “Customers First. Always.” mission and that has created a culture of excellence.”

ABOUT COORDINATED BUSINESS SYSTEMS

Coordinated Business Systems is headquartered in Burnsville, MN, with over 120 employees and Minnesota branches in Red Wing, Rochester, St. Cloud, Duluth, Willmar, and Wisconsin branches in Hudson and Superior. With a “Customers First. Always.” attitude, Coordinated is a leading provider of office technology including multifunction printers/copiers, network services, document management and digital workflow solutions, and phone systems. Visit www.coordinated.com.

ABOUT ENX MAGAZINE

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry. ENX Magazine delivers exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights. Visit www.enxmag.com.

Contacts

Kristie Oricchio Kripotos, 952-894-9460, kristiek@coordinated.com

Articoli correlati

Acima Selected as Exclusive Lease-to-Own Provider of CITY Furniture

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acima Leasing, a leading provider of lease-to-own ("LTO") services for merchants and consumers and Fintech platform of...
Continua a leggere

FiscalNote Announces Plans to Integrate AI-Powered Congressional Transcripts Into Fireside SaaS Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
In a First-of-its-Kind Offering, Fireside Will Provide Integration of Fast, Comprehensive Coverage and Delivery of Transcriptions of Floor Speeches...
Continua a leggere

Prominent Sport Commentator and Former Pro Footballer Alan Smith Partners with Veritone Voice to Cover World’s Most Prestigious Football Tournament

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI Voice to Turn Match Data Highlights into Real-Time Synthetic Voice Commentary, Enabling Multiple Games to be Called at...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Acima Selected as Exclusive Lease-to-Own Provider of CITY Furniture

Business Wire