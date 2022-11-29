Coordinated Business Systems Recognized as a 2022 Elite Dealer

Really Good People are the Key to Success

BURNSVILLE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards—ENX Magazine announced that Coordinated Business Systems was among the nation’s top technology dealers chosen as a 2022 Elite Dealer. This is the 10th consecutive time that Coordinated has received this prestigious recognition.

“Having good people is the key to our success. Our team’s commitment to providing top-notch service, bringing new technologies to the marketplace and their unwavering focus on customer success, makes the difference. Plus, this recognition has special significance as Coordinated begins celebrating our “Fearlessly Forward” 40th anniversary.” said Jim Oricchio, Founder and CEO of Coordinated Business Systems.

ENX Magazine selected this year’s winners based on rigorous criteria, from technical service excellence to marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and philanthropy.

Kirk Studebaker, President of Coordinated Business Systems added, “We are proud to be recognized as an Elite Dealer for the 10th consecutive year. This award validated the hard work and commitment of every department in our company and demonstrates that our focus on “Customers First. Always.” really matters. Thanks to our awesome customers and team.”

“This year’s Elite Dealers are a testament to the courage, vision, determination and leadership demonstrated in support of outstanding customer service in the face of substantial business challenges,” said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine. Coordinated Business Systems has done a great job of offering adaptable solutions to a fragmented, hybrid end-user community. While the stakes are high, Coordinated ensures their personnel are equipped to deliver on their “Customers First. Always.” mission and that has created a culture of excellence.”

ABOUT COORDINATED BUSINESS SYSTEMS

Coordinated Business Systems is headquartered in Burnsville, MN, with over 120 employees and Minnesota branches in Red Wing, Rochester, St. Cloud, Duluth, Willmar, and Wisconsin branches in Hudson and Superior. With a “Customers First. Always.” attitude, Coordinated is a leading provider of office technology including multifunction printers/copiers, network services, document management and digital workflow solutions, and phone systems. Visit www.coordinated.com.

ABOUT ENX MAGAZINE

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry. ENX Magazine delivers exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights. Visit www.enxmag.com.

Contacts

Kristie Oricchio Kripotos, 952-894-9460, kristiek@coordinated.com