Cooper Gay Partners With CyberCube to Strengthen Cyber Underwriting

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cooper Gay, the pan-European Managing General Agent (MGA), is to use Account Manager, the cyber risk analytics platform from CyberCube.

Launched in 2003, Cooper Gay has offices in France, Germany, Belgium and the UK. Working with its retail broker partners, the firm underwrites cyber business for larger enterprise risks in a range of European countries.

In addition to using Account Manager, Cooper Gay is also enrolling in the CyberCube Academy as part of the company’s drive to develop its team’s knowledge of the evolving cyber threat landscape and security best practices.

Account Manager is used by leading companies across the (re)insurance ecosystem. The platform is used primarily by cyber underwriters to assess individual risks. It combines data from a large number of sources and applies specialised, insurance-focused analytics to produce targeted information on an enterprise’s cyber risk profile.

Nate Brink, CyberCube’s Sales Manager, said: “We’re very pleased to be working with the team at Cooper Gay. As one of the leading European MGAs specialising in cyber business, its team is keen to expand its cyber capabilities and focus more deeply on the underwriting of cyber risks. With the threat situation evolving so quickly at present, Account Manager’s ability to provide the very latest insights and analytics is critical to underwriters’ decision making.”

Marc Steinmetz, Cooper Gay’s Cyber Underwriting Manager, said: “We’ve been underwriting both first-party and third-party cyber business for a considerable time and have seen tremendous changes in the nature of the risks during that period.

“Our objective in working with CyberCube is to bring the most granular and accurate information to complement our underwriting decisions and to use that to refine our risk appetite in what are challenging times for the cyber insurance market. As a trusted name for cyber risk analytics in the global insurance and reinsurance sectors, CyberCube makes a strong partner for us.”

ENDS

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About Cooper Gay

Launched in 2003, Cooper Gay is a leading wholesale pan-European Managing General Agent (MGA) and Lloyd’s broker.

We provide innovative underwriting solutions and outstanding services to clients, whilst delivering excellent results for our business partners.

We are a team of 70 insurance specialists split over our offices in France, Germany, Belgium and the UK. We are well positioned to provide market leading service and support to our network of over 200 insurance brokers across Europe.

Specialist underwriting is at the core of our business. Our teams have a long track record of designing and providing specialist insurance solutions for property & casualty, facultative reinsurance, trade credit/surety, cyber/intellectual property, accident & health/life, sports, contingency, space, cargo, leisure craft and parametric insurance.

Contacts

For press enquiries



Yvette Essen, Head of Content & Communications



yvettee@cybcube.com

Anne-Gaëlle Leillard, CDO / Directeur du Développement



annegaelle.leillard@coopergay.fr