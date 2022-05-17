Convoy Named to CNBC’s Disruptor 50 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Digital freight network recognized for unique technology-driven efficiencies disrupting the U.S. supply chain

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convoy, the nation’s leading digital freight network, today announced it was named to the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list for the fourth consecutive year, during an unprecedented period in the Supply Chain history. The CNBC Disruptor 50 is an annual roundup of the country’s most ambitious and innovative companies changing the economy and overall business landscape. This year Convoy breaks the top ten, ranking at #6 on the list of breakthrough companies. This honor comes on the heels of Convoy’s recent $260 million Series E funding round.

“The world is looking for supply chain innovation and reduced waste, and the trajectory of our business shows this,” said Convoy CEO and Co-Founder Dan Lewis. “It’s an honor to be recognized by CNBC for our team’s commitment to building efficiency in the trucking industry. The technology we build efficiently connects the world’s most forward-thinking brands to more than 75,000 carriers and numerous innovative and sustainable freight solutions.”

Convoy’s digital freight network uses machine learning and automation to efficiently connect shippers and brokers with carriers. As the marketplace grows, it creates a flywheel effect that benefits all sides. As more shippers and brokers join the network, drivers have better options, fewer empty miles, and fewer wasted hours allowing them to earn more per day. As more carriers join the network, capacity increases, and shippers and brokers see lower costs and higher quality service. Many of the world’s leading shippers and brands – and now, brokers – are joining the fold, with the recent launch of Convoy for Brokers.

CNBC received more than 1,400 nominations for the 2022 Disruptor 50. All submissions undergo a comprehensive and rigorous process of researching and scoring across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including scalability, revenue and user growth, and workforce diversity. An advisory board of leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship provided weighting for the quantitative criteria, while a team of CNBC editorial staff provided qualitative assessments of all nominees..

For more information on Convoy’s mission to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste please visit, convoy.com

About Convoy:

Convoy is the nation’s leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, Procter & Gamble, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

Contacts

Sam Hallock



sam.hallock@convoy.com

425-241-8954