Convoy Joins The United Nations Global Compact

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, announced today that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, as a participant. With this commitment, Convoy is joining thousands of other companies from around the world in demonstrating its support for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.





The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At Convoy, our mission is to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste,” said Dan Lewis, Convoy CEO and Co-Founder. “We believe in making trucking a more sustainable profession for truck drivers, as well as environmentally sustainable, by reducing empty miles and waste. We also believe in acting with purpose and integrity as a company. The UN Global Compact and collaborative projects like the Sustainable Development Goals align with this, and we’re committed to supporting them.”

In line with the Global Compact’s environment principles, Convoy is reducing empty miles in transportation by leveraging technology and data to optimize how thousands of truckloads efficiently move around the United States each day via our digital freight network. We’re lowering the cost for shippers to move their freight, improving the lives of truck drivers by helping them earn more with less hassle, and helping create a sustainable future for all of us through the reduction of carbon emissions. To date, Convoy has already prevented more than 3.3 million pounds of carbon emissions from polluting our planet, and we are just getting started.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories from more than 160 countries.

