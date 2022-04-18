Convoy Appoints Sonia Jain as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convoy, the nation’s leading digital freight network, today announced that Sonia Jain has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective April 25, 2022. Jain will assume the role from Convoy’s President & Chief Operating Officer, Mark Okerstrom, who has served as acting CFO since December 2020. In this role, Jain will leverage her 15+ years of experience in finance leadership and strategy roles to oversee Convoy’s finance function. Jain will report directly to Mark Okerstrom.

Jain joins Convoy from Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), where she has been Chief Financial Officer since 2020. Sonia has extensive expertise in accounting, finance & analytics, treasury, investor relations and strategic planning. Prior to joining Cars.com, Jain spent 10 years with Redbox/Outerwall and prior to that spent several years at both Morgan Stanley and McKinsey & Company. During her tenure as Redbox’s finance chief, Sonia was instrumental in the company’s acquisition by Apollo Global Management and played a critical leadership role in the successful launch of its Redbox On Demand online video store.

“We’re so excited to have Sonia join Convoy as our Chief Financial Officer,” said Mark Okerstrom, President & COO of Convoy. “Sonia’s hands-on, operational-finance capabilities together with her strategic finance leadership experience in both private and public company contexts make her the ideal choice to lead Convoy’s finance function through our next chapter of growth. I look forward to partnering with Sonia as Convoy continues to lead the digital transformation of freight.”

“Convoy has a massive market opportunity and a world-class team that I am excited and honored to be joining,” said Sonia Jain, incoming Convoy Chief Financial Officer. “Convoy’s mission is big and never more important than it is today – to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste. That mission combined with the company’s values, its incredible team and the opportunity to help Convoy achieve its enormous growth potential, drove me to jump at the opportunity to join the team.”

Convoy is the nation’s leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

