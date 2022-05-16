Conviva Announces Streaming Audience Measurement Standard Leveraging Comprehensive, Continuous, Census-level Technology

Conviva Hosting Top Streaming Providers on June 6 in Miami to Establish Product, Partnership, and Go-to-market Plans Ahead of CES 2023 General Availability

Conviva, the Continuous Measurement Analytics platform for streaming media, today announces it will unveil a streaming audience measurement standard to be released for general availability at CES 2023. This expansion is in partnership with premium streaming providers using Conviva's real-time cloud sessionization technology. The new standard provides census-level streaming audience ad packaging and measurement that is complimentary and interoperable with linear TV allowing streaming providers to compete at scale with the digital walled gardens solutions competing for ad budgets today. Conviva's platform currently processes nearly 3 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 200 billion streams per year across 4 billion applications streaming on devices.

“Audience measurement represents the streaming industry’s biggest opportunity and Conviva’s technology definitively unlocks its potential,” comments Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. “For Conviva’s customers, streaming audience is continuously, census-level measured with comprehensive, standardized data. Having solved for this problem technically, we will now work in lock step with the industry to provide a unified streaming ad packaging and measurement solution fully interoperable with any cross-platform currency in market today.”

Conviva’s Continuous Measurement Analytics Platform is already proven in its ability to deliver a holistic view of streaming audience insights including social marketing impact. NBCUniversal recently announced Conviva as its first streaming measurement partner after highly successful cross platform measurement pilots for the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in partnership with iSpot. To quote Kelly Abcarian, Measurement & Impact EVP at NBCU, from the Super Bowl measurement announcement, “We have an obligation to deliver consumers a great experience, and an obligation to our customers and shareholders to utilize measurement systems that adequately capture the reach, attention, and outcomes we deliver. For the first time, NBCU is bringing its advertising partners a unified cross-screen view across all platforms with access to meaningful metrics that matter to their businesses.”

Additionally, for the NCAA Basketball Tournament 2022, WarnerMedia and Paramount launched an alternative measurement strategy leveraging Conviva’s technology to support its linear and digital partners, including Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp, minting multiple successful, alternative cross-platform measurement solutions.

On the heels of these enormously successful audience measurement tests and the NBCU certification of Conviva as their streaming audience measurement partner, Conviva is bringing together top streaming company executives in Miami, June 6-8, 2022. During the two-day summit, executives will define a path to general availability by CES 2023 including product, partnerships, and go-to-market plans. Industry watchers will be fully briefed by this executive work group starting on June 9th, 2022 and updated routinely until full GA in Q1 2023.

About Conviva

Conviva helps streaming businesses act within seconds of observation to grow their business ahead of competition. Conviva’s Continuous Measurement Analytics platform provides comprehensive, continuous, census-level measurement through real-time, server side sessionization at scale. Using just a single sensor and a single pipeline, our 58 patent platform enables marketers, advertisers, tech ops, engineering and customer care teams to acquire, engage, monetize and retain their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like DAZN, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity in streaming media. Today our platform processes nearly 3 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 200 billion streams per year across 4 billion applications streaming on devices. Conviva ensures digital businesses of all sizes can stream better—every stream, every screen, every second. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com.

