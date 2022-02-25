Convergint to Acquire Prosys Services, Expands Presence in Australia

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced plans to acquire Prosys Services, an Australian tier-one provider in security management. Prosys Services is Convergint’s third acquisition in Australia, adding 124 colleagues, a deepened presence in New South Wales (NSW), and a new office in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

“We’re thrilled to bring Prosys’ team of talented colleagues to Convergint,” said Tony Wang, CEO of ICD Security Solutions, Convergint’s APAC subsidiary. “From its focus on continuous development to its strong company culture, Prosys has an incredible reputation built on a long-standing commitment to innovating for the future of security technology. This acquisition further accelerates our growth strategy in APAC and allows us to extend our best-in-class service delivery to global enterprises in the region.”

Since 1988 Prosys Services has provided state-of-the-art, enterprise-grade security management systems to commercial and industrial clients, tertiary institutions, critical infrastructure, health departments, the construction industry, and other large corporations. Headquartered in Sydney, the company has established offices in Queensland, ACT, Western Australia, and Victoria, and it specializes in the data center, financial services, and higher education industries. Prosys’ capabilities in video analytics, access control, and video management systems are well-aligned with Convergint’s digital transformation business and global strategy.

“Convergint’s global presence, leadership team, and service-based approach to security systems delivery is undeniably the right fit for Prosys,” said Matthew Magi, Executive Director Prosys Services. “We’ve spent the last 34 years focused on our people, on innovation, and on the future of our industry, and joining forces with Convergint is a natural next step for us. This union allows us to extend our market-leading capabilities to global enterprises with operations in Australia and further establish Convergint’s presence in this market.”

“Together with Prosys’ leadership team and colleagues, we’ll continue to build a strong, colleague-first, and inclusive culture that is built on Convergint’s Values and Beliefs,” said Dean Monaghan, Managing Director, Oceania, Convergint. “This is another important milestone in expanding our capabilities and service delivery in Oceania, and in our mission to be our customers’ best service provider around the globe.”

Prosys Services marks Convergint’s third acquisition in Australia, having previously acquired Western Australia-based Cerberus Technologies in 2020 and Victoria-based Integrators Australia in 2018. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and completion of regulatory review.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.8 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 7,500 colleagues and more than 160 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

