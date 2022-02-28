Convergint Announces 16th Annual International Conference, Celebrating Colleagues and Fostering Collaboration With Global Partners

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced that its annual Convergint InterNational Conference will take place March 6-9, 2022 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. This year’s conference boasts exclusive partner presentations across a variety of technology verticals, as well as educational and networking opportunities for Convergint colleagues to encourage industry innovation, fuel professional development, and strengthen the company’s long-standing Values and Beliefs.

The 2022 Convergint InterNational Conference will include a keynote from Nimsdai Purja focused on leadership and teamwork, business updates from Convergint leaders, and colleague recognition, along with opportunities for professional development. Colleagues are invited to sharpen their skillsets and participate in a variety of breakout sessions, including:

Convergint Culture, The Story Continues

Customer Success, Tools to Deliver Results

Leadership , Business Leader Boot Camp

Operations, Level Up Your Project Execution

Sales, Secrets to Selling Service

“The Convergint InterNational Conference is an opportunity to unite our global colleagues and partners, helping to build meaningful relationships and strengthen our corporate culture,” said Ken Lochiatto, CEO and President of Convergint. “Our dedication to fostering a collaborative and people-first environment, upskilling our colleagues, and celebrating their achievements is an annual highlight for the entire Convergint community.”

The conference will feature an exclusive partner trade show and education opportunities covering topics including video surveillance, access control, fire and life safety, cybersecurity, credentials, identity management, cloud solutions, physical security, healthcare technology, emergency communications, building automation, and situational awareness. As recognition is a pillar of Convergint InterNational conferences, Convergint colleagues will be toasted at an annual awards dinner, recognizing standout achievement and success among colleagues, and celebrating global growth across the organization.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.8 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine‘s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 7,500 colleagues and more than 160 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

Contacts

Tommasina Domel



(847) 585-8962



tommasina.domel@convergint.com