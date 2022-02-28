Home Business Wire Convergint Announces 16th Annual International Conference, Celebrating Colleagues and Fostering Collaboration With...
Business Wire

Convergint Announces 16th Annual International Conference, Celebrating Colleagues and Fostering Collaboration With Global Partners

di Business Wire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced that its annual Convergint InterNational Conference will take place March 6-9, 2022 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. This year’s conference boasts exclusive partner presentations across a variety of technology verticals, as well as educational and networking opportunities for Convergint colleagues to encourage industry innovation, fuel professional development, and strengthen the company’s long-standing Values and Beliefs.

The 2022 Convergint InterNational Conference will include a keynote from Nimsdai Purja focused on leadership and teamwork, business updates from Convergint leaders, and colleague recognition, along with opportunities for professional development. Colleagues are invited to sharpen their skillsets and participate in a variety of breakout sessions, including:

  • Convergint Culture, The Story Continues
  • Customer Success, Tools to Deliver Results
  • Leadership, Business Leader Boot Camp
  • Operations, Level Up Your Project Execution
  • Sales, Secrets to Selling Service

“The Convergint InterNational Conference is an opportunity to unite our global colleagues and partners, helping to build meaningful relationships and strengthen our corporate culture,” said Ken Lochiatto, CEO and President of Convergint. “Our dedication to fostering a collaborative and people-first environment, upskilling our colleagues, and celebrating their achievements is an annual highlight for the entire Convergint community.”

The conference will feature an exclusive partner trade show and education opportunities covering topics including video surveillance, access control, fire and life safety, cybersecurity, credentials, identity management, cloud solutions, physical security, healthcare technology, emergency communications, building automation, and situational awareness. As recognition is a pillar of Convergint InterNational conferences, Convergint colleagues will be toasted at an annual awards dinner, recognizing standout achievement and success among colleagues, and celebrating global growth across the organization.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.8 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine‘s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 7,500 colleagues and more than 160 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

Contacts

Tommasina Domel

(847) 585-8962

tommasina.domel@convergint.com

Articoli correlati

Intervala Acquires EPE Corporation, Further Expands Manufacturing Operations in Northeast Region

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EMS--Intervala LLC, a premier full-service electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced its acquisition of EPE Corporation...
Continua a leggere

TeamDynamix Receives Top Ranking in SoftwareReviews 2022 ITSM Data Quadrant

Business Wire Business Wire -
SoftwareReviews has named TeamDynamix a Gold Medalist for its 2022 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrant for the third...
Continua a leggere

Zebra Technologies to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZBRA--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Intervala Acquires EPE Corporation, Further Expands Manufacturing Operations in Northeast Region

Business Wire