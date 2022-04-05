Convergint Acquires Systems 28, Further Expanding Midwest Presence and Life Safety Capabilities

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced that is has acquired Systems 28, Inc., an Ohio-based systems integrator, specializing in fire alarm and life safety services. The acquisition provides increased growth opportunities for Convergint throughout Ohio, enabling the company to continue to serve its existing base of customers while adding some of the largest, local, regional, and global companies in the area.

Founded in 2005, Systems 28 is a low-voltage systems integrator that provides design, sales, service, installation, and systems monitoring in the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, and multi-tenant residential markets. The company provides best-in-market life safety solutions for high-tech industries undergoing rapid digital transformation, including security, access control, fire alarm, nurse call, emergency call, and emergency mass notification systems.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Systems 28 colleagues to Convergint and further deepen our capabilities within fire and life safety,” said Sean Flint, Executive Vice President of Convergint. “Systems 28’s leadership has built a strong business and a culture that is undeniably aligned with Convergint’s, and they’re also well-recognized for staying on the pulse of the latest industry certifications, code education, and emerging technology. We’re looking forward to working together to be our customers’ best service provider in Ohio and around the world.”

“Systems 28’s story is very similar to Convergint’s, with a strong set of founding principles that guide us,” said Bob Townsend, President of Systems 28. “We look forward to joining Convergint and expanding our resources and service capabilities for our regional and global customers.”

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.8 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 7,500 colleagues and more than 175 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

