Controller IC from Diodes Incorporated Simplifies Ideal Diode Emulation to Raise Efficiency of Reverse Discharge Protection Circuitry

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) has announced an ideal diode controller for system protection against reverse discharge. Emulating an ideal diode, by driving a P-channel MOSFET, the DZDH0401DW controller provides the high-side rail isolation necessary for reverse current blocking, in systems up to 40V. The compact size and high performance capabilities of this arrangement mean that it is optimized for use in cordless power tools and autonomous household/garden appliances (such as smart vacuum cleaners and smart lawnmowers). It is also very well-suited to other applications, including OR-ing rectifiers used in the hot-swappable and N+1 redundancy power supplies used in data center servers.

By combining the DZDH0401DW with a low on-state resistance MOSFET, designers will benefit from vastly reduced power dissipation, when compared to Schottky diode solutions, particularly in high power applications. This improved efficiency results in lower thermal management costs and increased system reliability. In this configuration, the DZDH0401DW detects when input power is disconnected, then drives the MOSFET into an OFF state, thereby isolating any return current path and maintaining system stability.

The complete reverse discharge protection solution consists of the controller, a MOSFET and two resistors. This simple and compact arrangement minimizes design effort and provides a solution that is suitable for deployment in space constrained designs.

The DIODES™ DZDH0401DW is available in a SOT363 package (with 2.15mm x 2.1mm x 1mm dimensions). Manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, it has a unit price of $0.106 in 1000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

DIODES is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

The DIODES logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Emily Yang

SVP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing

P: 972-987-3900

Contact Us

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers

President

P: 949-224-3874

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

