Home Business Wire ContraForce Announces $2M Seed Investment from DataTribe
Business Wire

ContraForce Announces $2M Seed Investment from DataTribe

di Business Wire

Cyber Foundry Funds Start-Up With a New Approach to Security and Compliance

FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, announced today a $2M seed investment in ContraForce, a leader in no-code security automation for small and medium-sized businesses.

ContraForce delivers a no-code security automation platform that makes cyber security accessible for small and medium-sized businesses that lack the resources and expertise to defend themselves. In addition, ContraForce also brings this facility to security compliance; a critical feature, as customers, regulators and insurance companies are putting increasing pressure on small and mid-sized organizations to not only be secure, but also to prove it.

No longer is it acceptable for smaller organizations to be a step behind in their security and compliance. Hackers are increasingly targeting them for ransomware or as an entry point into a supply chain. Because small businesses typically have limited resources to cope with a cyber attack, cyber attacks can represent an existential risk for them. ContraForce enables small and mid-sized businesses to manage this risk with their easy-to-use, self-service platform to automate threat detection, response, and compliance.

“We are thrilled to announce DataTribe’s most recent investment in ContraForce on the heels of the company winning the fourth annual DataTribe Challenge,” said John Funge, Managing Director at DataTribe. “By providing a sort of security and compliance ‘easy button’, ContraForce is filling a really significant gap. Just because an organization is small does not mean that it does not possess vital data, IP, or access to strategic networks. It is paramount that smaller organizations overcome the resource barriers to robust security. ContraForce’s unique approach dramatically lowers these barriers.”

“I am looking forward to working with DataTribe as we build on the ContraForce team’s passion for simple and effective cybersecurity solutions designed for the needs of small and medium-sized businesses,” said Stan Golubchik, CEO and co-founder of ContraForce.

ContraForce’s security and compliance solutions map security vulnerabilities to the industry standard MITRE ATT&CK framework. They create and adapt security detection and response capabilities in real-time, ensuring the environment is secured in hours across the cloud, network, endpoint, and users. By using ContraForce, an organization without dedicated security personnel can respond to threats without having to learn or write complex security detection code and response workflows.

About DataTribe

DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world-class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, startup veterans, and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area, in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.

About ContraForce

ContraForce is the new no-code security automation company. We focus on securing the small and medium-sized businesses by helping their security and IT teams work smarter, allowing them to implement automated operations that are effective in combating cyberattacks and demonstrating compliance. ContraForce is headquartered in McKinney, Texas and was founded and built by industry security and cloud experts from Armor, McAfee, and Intel. ​ContraForce’s mission is to empower IT and Security teams and enable them to be more efficient. For more information, visit www.contraforce.com.

Contacts

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

Ostrovsky@Hi-Touchpr.com

Articoli correlati

Ransomware Study: Two Thirds of Security Professionals Believe Ransomware and Terrorism Threats are Equal

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Venafi research shows 57% of companies would change their mind about paying ransoms if they had to report...
Continua a leggere

Amazon Announces Plans to Create 2,000 New Jobs at Austin Tech Hub

Business Wire Business Wire -
More than 1,000 corporate and tech roles are currently available at Amazon’s Austin offices. Those interested can apply at...
Continua a leggere

IQM Continues Its European Expansion; New French Subsidiary Will Focus on IQM’s Co-design Customers in Aviation, Space, and Cybersecurity.

Business Wire Business Wire -
IQM Quantum Computers (IQM) strengthened its European leadership and opened its fourth European office in Paris. This news follows...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ransomware Study: Two Thirds of Security Professionals Believe Ransomware and Terrorism Threats are Equal

Business Wire