ContraForce Announces $2M Seed Investment from DataTribe

Cyber Foundry Funds Start-Up With a New Approach to Security and Compliance

FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, announced today a $2M seed investment in ContraForce, a leader in no-code security automation for small and medium-sized businesses.

ContraForce delivers a no-code security automation platform that makes cyber security accessible for small and medium-sized businesses that lack the resources and expertise to defend themselves. In addition, ContraForce also brings this facility to security compliance; a critical feature, as customers, regulators and insurance companies are putting increasing pressure on small and mid-sized organizations to not only be secure, but also to prove it.

No longer is it acceptable for smaller organizations to be a step behind in their security and compliance. Hackers are increasingly targeting them for ransomware or as an entry point into a supply chain. Because small businesses typically have limited resources to cope with a cyber attack, cyber attacks can represent an existential risk for them. ContraForce enables small and mid-sized businesses to manage this risk with their easy-to-use, self-service platform to automate threat detection, response, and compliance.

“We are thrilled to announce DataTribe’s most recent investment in ContraForce on the heels of the company winning the fourth annual DataTribe Challenge,” said John Funge, Managing Director at DataTribe. “By providing a sort of security and compliance ‘easy button’, ContraForce is filling a really significant gap. Just because an organization is small does not mean that it does not possess vital data, IP, or access to strategic networks. It is paramount that smaller organizations overcome the resource barriers to robust security. ContraForce’s unique approach dramatically lowers these barriers.”

“I am looking forward to working with DataTribe as we build on the ContraForce team’s passion for simple and effective cybersecurity solutions designed for the needs of small and medium-sized businesses,” said Stan Golubchik, CEO and co-founder of ContraForce.

ContraForce’s security and compliance solutions map security vulnerabilities to the industry standard MITRE ATT&CK framework. They create and adapt security detection and response capabilities in real-time, ensuring the environment is secured in hours across the cloud, network, endpoint, and users. By using ContraForce, an organization without dedicated security personnel can respond to threats without having to learn or write complex security detection code and response workflows.

About DataTribe



DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world-class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, startup veterans, and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area, in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.

About ContraForce



ContraForce is the new no-code security automation company. We focus on securing the small and medium-sized businesses by helping their security and IT teams work smarter, allowing them to implement automated operations that are effective in combating cyberattacks and demonstrating compliance. ContraForce is headquartered in McKinney, Texas and was founded and built by industry security and cloud experts from Armor, McAfee, and Intel. ​ContraForce’s mission is to empower IT and Security teams and enable them to be more efficient. For more information, visit www.contraforce.com.

