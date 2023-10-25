ContractPodAi Named a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecycle Management

Recognized 3 Years in a Row for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the contract lifecycle management market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for the third consecutive year. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.





Being recognized as a Visionary three years in a row, we believe, validates ContractPodAi’s ability to address the current pain points of enterprises and help them be ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow. Bringing the first generative AI legal copilot to market powered by best-of-breed AI and launching a Legal Intake application to complement its CLM offering over the last year are proof points of ContractPodAi pushing the boundaries of innovation to help its customers succeed.

“We are continuously innovating so our customers can lead their companies to increased efficiencies and unprecedented productivity through their contractual processes,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and co-founder of ContractPodAi. “We’re honored to be consistently recognized for our ability to understand the market and help set the future direction. We look forward to bringing more innovations to market to further transform the daily tasks of legal professionals and their peers in the different lines of business.”

ContractPodAi is also the recipient of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Award, the Next Unicorn Awards: European Scale-Up Award, IBA Stevie Awards Company of the Year (Legal), BIG Award for Business, and the LegalTech Breakthrough Award for Best Use of AI in LegalTech — all within 2023.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Access a complimentary copy of the 2023 Magic Quadrant for CLM report here to learn more about ContractPodAi’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings.

Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, 2023 Magic Quadrant for CLM, Kaitlynn Sommers, Sr Director Analyst, KI Leader, Lynne Phelan, Principal Analyst, Kerrie McDonald, Director Analyst, October 19, 2023.

About ContractPodAi:

ContractPodAi is on a mission to transform the way the world makes agreements. Lawyer-led and AI-powered, our ‘One Legal Platform’ was developed by attorneys as a solution for legal teams. Now, more than ever, it’s clear legal teams aren’t the only ones struggling with insurmountable workloads and complex contracts. That’s why we’ve spent over a decade evolving our AI and CLM to offer an all-in-one platform where teams take charge of their contract management process and our new generative AI-powered Leah Legal Copilot to provide super-powered support for Legal Teams.

ContractPodAi amplifies your business’s readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers, including Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto.

Learn more about ContractPodAi at: https://contractpodai.com/

