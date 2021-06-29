Contobox™ Appoints Longtime CTO To Chief Executive Officer

Farrukh Gaffarov to lead company’s expansion into shoppable and eCommerce technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contobox™ is excited to announce the appointment of Contobox founder and CTO, Farrukh Gaffarov to Chief Executive Officer. Farrukh replaces Jeff Collins who successfully led the company through the pandemic and will return to his role as CFO, Farrukh will continue on as Chief Technology Officer as well.

As CTO, Farrukh led Contobox’s evolution from a high impact creative agency to focusing on performance solutions that drive sales for retail-focused brands. With a keen eye on the evolving technological needs of partners in a post-cookie world, Farrukh set the company’s sights on a suite of immersive ecommerce products. Driven by the need for retailers to better understand the customer journey, especially during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Contobox team worked tirelessly to build out new performance offerings which includes shopper intelligence, predictive product recommendation, and omnichannel shoppable everywhere creative formats.

It’s this focus on the future of ecommerce technology and brand and consumer data that has resulted in Contobox being nominated for three Digiday’s 2020 Technology Awards for Best eCommerce Technology, Best Personalization Platform, and Best Customer Data Platform.

“The pandemic kicked our shoppable ad technology into high-gear,” says Farrukh Gaffarov, CEO / CTO of Contobox. “But we want Shoppable Everywhere. Fueling a shoppable world where anything is available at the click of a button, requires brands to have a much closer relationship with their customers. It means understanding and even predicting what their customers want, when they want it.”

“Farrukh is a visionary, but most importantly he listens to our partners and understands the challenges brands and marketers face today,” said Christine Carey, GM, SVP Sales, Contobox. “And he’s committed to Contobox solving them. Most significant among them is how brands utilize their own data to understand audience intent and create continuous campaign performance.”

“In the last year, thanks to Farrukh and his team, we’ve exceeded our wildest expectations in developing a suite of proprietary ecommerce solutions that brands need to connect with their customers,” said Jeff Collins, CFO, Contobox. “The gains our customers are seeing in their return on ad spend, new insights into the path to purchase for their customers and the global recognition we’ve received is further proof that we’ve doubled down on the right product suite.”

Contobox™ is a leader in eCommerce technology. Brands use the Contobox platform to reach shoppers with convenient, personalized recommendations and messaging that drives sales, across any format or device. Contobox delivers performance with engagement based shopper intelligence, predictive product recommendation, and data driven enhanced creative. Visit Contobox.com to learn more.

