Continuous IT Transformation the Focus of ISG Digital Business Summit

Sunbasket, Vermont Mutual, Persistent, City of Memphis, TBM Council and Acadia Pharmaceuticals to share digital transformation strategies during Nov. 3–4 event

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #AgileEnterprise–Digital transformation programs are growing in line with the economic recovery, but large-scale projects have shifted to continuous transformation with agile budgeting and partners acting as co-creators, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Continuous transformation, with a shift in focus from “on time, on budget” to “flexibility in scope,” will be explored in detail at the ISG Digital Business Summit, held in-person November 3–4 at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar in Frisco, Texas.

Industry executives, including Brett Frazer, vice president of customer service for San Francisco-based subscription meal delivery service Sunbasket; Bryan Mjaanes, CIO of Vermont Mutual Insurance Company, and Preetpal Singh, vice president of intelligent business automation for Persistent Systems, will deliver keynote presentations.

“Continuous transformation introduces a new degree of complexity, but this agile approach means detailed, large-scale plans are no longer necessary to make things happen,” said Prashant Kelker, partner, ISG Digital Strategies and Solutions and host of the ISG Digital Business Summit. “Enterprises today are implementing and executing by learning from vendors and partners who themselves are learning from leading-edge clients.”

Additional speakers include Alexandria Smith, chief human resources officer of the City of Memphis; Mike Zill, CAO and CIO of Acadia Pharmaceuticals; Todd Tucker, general manager and vice president of standards, research and education for the Technology Business Management Council, and Jason Tucker, IT finance manager for Globe Life. They will be joined by ISG experts, who will explore how to continuously transform customer experience and leverage emerging technologies and platforms to improve enterprise agility, adaptability and resiliency.

Kelker said continuous transformation success will be measured across three dimensions: continuous business value, connected enterprise maturity and emerging technology at scale maturity.

Continuous business value is realized when the resources spent on technology correspond to quantifiable gains in business capabilities, he said. Connected enterprise maturity is the degree to which a business functions in a connected ecosystem, and emerging technology at scale maturity is the successful evolution of proofs of concept and pilots into large-scale, strategic rollouts, with structure, architecture and delivery.

“After the abrupt switch to remote work, some organizations achieved three years’ worth of e-commerce and supply chain transformation in less than a year,” Kelker said. “One of the silver linings of the past year is that CIOs were the heroes for businesses that made progress without negatively impacting daily operations.”

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Persistent Systems, HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, Mindtree, Kyndryl and Wipro. CIOReview and CIOCoverage are media partners. Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Erik Arvidson, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978 518 4542



isg@matternow.com