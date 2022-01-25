Continual Engine and Pearson Earn Brandon Hall Gold Award for Tech Advancements in Serving Learners with Disabilities

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Continual Engine is thrilled to announce that our work with Pearson using breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) technology for learners with disabilities earned a Gold award from the leading Human Capital Management firm, Brandon Hall Group.

The Brandon Hall ‘Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation’ award acknowledges the innovation and impact of Continual Engine’s image accessibility solution Invicta™ that Pearson has started applying to higher education ebooks and other products in STEM and business disciplines. Pearson is applying the technology to provide alternate format text descriptions for learners with disabilities to interpret complicated visual images, charts, graphs, and equations.

Continual Engine is driven by its mission to improve the quality, accessibility, and affordability of education through artificial intelligence-powered Learning Process Automation.

“We thank the Brandon Hall Group for highlighting accessibility in education, and we are proud to work with Continual Engine to improve learning experiences for people with disabilities,” stated AnnMarie Dittell, Accessibility and Compliance Manager, Pearson. “We will continue applying this technology and other tools as we work to create learning products that are equitable and inclusive for all learners.”

The award validates the contribution of the product Invicta™ in the field of digital accessibility and inclusive content. Invicta™ is setting new standards by automating the process of producing alternate text (alt text) for images, equations, graphs, and tables in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), as well as accounting and other disciplines. The product leverages advanced AI techniques such as deep learning and computer vision to achieve excellence in quality and accuracy.

About Continual Engine: Continual Engine is a leading digital accessibility and eLearning solutions provider, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Utilizing proprietary machine learning algorithms, the company enables superior learning experiences for technology-based companies, publishers, educational institutions, and content providers. For more information, visit https://www.continualengine.com/.

About Pearson: Pearson is the world’s leading learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. Pearson provides content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments, and other partners globally. They are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pearson.com/

About Brandon Hall Group: Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practices from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and has more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com).

