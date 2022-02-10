Continu Named in Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products Across G2; Best Software Awards 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continu, the world’s first Learning Amplification Platform™, is named in G2’s Best Software Awards as the Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Product. Over the last two-quarters, Continu has also been named a ‘Leader’ across various learning categories consecutively.

Following one of its core values, customer first, Continu has closely worked to help companies grow and upskill their global teams. Throughout 2021, customers visited G2 to showcase their support for Continu. With a 4.7/5 rating, Continu ranked at #46 among 100 notable software companies across G2.

“We are beyond delighted to see Continu as the highest satisfaction product among many other fantastic software companies. Awards like these only validate our customers’ importance, and we are incredibly grateful for them. As we grow and take Continu to more organizations, we intend to remain committed to one of our company’s core values—customer first!” – Scott Burgess, CEO – Continu

Some of the world’s most recognizable brands use Continu, including Slack, GoPro, Coinbase, OneMedical, Upwork, and many others. Continu has seen 200% year-over-year revenue growth, and its team grew over 400% in 2021.

Continu also recently announced the closing of a $13.5 million Series A investment led by Five Elms Capital, with participation from existing investors Reformation Partners.

As Continu grows and scales its team, the company’s goal is simple – to provide meaningful learning that impacts the way companies learn and train their teams.

“These awards and Leader positions on platforms like G2 are a testament to how our customers feel, and we are extremely grateful as a team. But this is only a catalyst and the beginning for us”, said Scott Burgess.

About Continu

Continu is the World’s First Learning Amplification Platform™ helping enterprises take workplace learning to the next level. As a software as a service (SaaS) platform, Continu helps companies train internal and external users, learning automation, content authoring, and real-time training measurement.

About G2

G2 is a leading software marketplace that helps 60 million visitors make better software decisions. Each year, G2 awards the best software companies based on satisfaction and market presence across several different categories.

