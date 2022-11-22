Contentsquare Celebrates CX circle Award Wins for London and Paris Flagship Immersive Experiences

Digital experience analytics provider celebrates the impact of the future of human digital experiences

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, is proud to celebrate recent award wins for their London and Paris CX circle events, which are designed as immersive experiences that bring together the industry’s best to discuss all things customer experience (CX) and highlight winning CX strategies and innovations, from AI to digital accessibility, to personalization.

Contentsquare’s UK marketing team is the proud recipient of the Silver award for their CX circle London event in the category “Best use of live, digital and/or hybrid events marketing” at the B2B Marketing Awards. The B2B Marketing Awards are the largest and most prestigious marketing awards in B2B, honoring the most innovative, creative, and forward-thinking marketers and their campaigns. The awards ceremony was held on November 16 at Old Billingsgate in London.

In Paris, for their CX circle Paris event, Contentsquare’s marketing team is also the proud recipient of their award in the Events category at the Golden Cases of B2B Marketing, from The B2B Marketing Grand Prix. This award has celebrated companies that deploy the best use cases in B2B Marketing since 2018. Contentsquare’s marketing team in France also created their own CX circle Magazine in France to allow attendees to stay connected with the latest trends from CX circle.

Contentsquare’s CX circle events are designed for digital professionals in Marketing, eCommerce, Product, Analytics and Operations. At the London and Paris events, attendees heard from 20+ digital leaders across industries including retail, financial services, B2B, travel and hospitality, and others. With a mix of workshops, panels, live Q&A and more, sessions were centered around how businesses can harness customer understanding to elevate the CX and deliver more human digital experiences.

At CX circle London this year, attendees totaled 550 in-person, with another 750 virtually. At CX circle Paris, attendees totaled 600 with more than 30 speakers including Niki Hall, Contentsquare’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lucie Buisson, Contentsquare’s Chief Product Officer, and others, as well as 6+ hours of keynotes, workshops and networking.

Contentsquare also hosted CX circle in Tokyo (November 20) and will host the flagship event in Dubai this week (November 24).

“17 incredible speakers, 8 immersive breakout sessions, and unbeatable food and cocktails. Our team is so proud to have won the Silver Award at the B2B Marketing Awards for our epic CX circle London. Cheers to the team for a job well done!” said Sahana Sekaran, Marketing Director UK & MENAT at Contentsquare.

About Contentsquare:

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com

