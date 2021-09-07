ContentKeeper Cloud Wins Two Awards of Excellence for The Best Tools for Back to School

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12—ContentKeeper Cloud has been named a winner in Tech & Learning’s new Awards of Excellence program, The Best Tools for Back to School. The cross-platform cloud filtering solution was named a best tool in the Primary Grades (K-6) and Secondary Grades (6-12) categories.

The Best Tools for Back to School contest recognizes outstanding education products that support effective teaching and learning as teachers and students head back to school. Products were evaluated based on criteria including ease of use, value, versatility and the ability to solve a relevant education challenge. An Award of Excellence represents the highest approval rating, based on evaluation by actual educators using education technology every day.

“We’re delighted that Tech & Learning has recognized our solutions as The Best Tools for Back to School,” said David Wigley, CEO for ContentKeeper. “And as the new school year begins, we are committed to supporting educators’ efforts to create safe, positive learning environments for students.”

Representing the next evolution of cloud filtering, ContentKeeper provides the visibility, granular controls, analytics, and reporting intelligence districts need to allow safe access to valuable educational content on and off-campus. With CK Cloud, administrators can monitor web use, security threats, and student safety across their network as well as school-issued and BYOD devices. Students are safeguarded across multiple platforms, including Mac, Windows, Chrome, and IoT.

“As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. “Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

ContentKeeper helps secure enterprises, educational institutions and government agencies worldwide. Our Multi-layered Cloud Security Platform delivers a powerful combination of innovative security technologies, enabling organizations to protect their networks and users from cyber threats, including ransomware, as they continually shift to new technologies and platforms. At ContentKeeper, our mission is to innovate the world’s best cloud security solutions. For more information, visit www.contentkeeper.com.

