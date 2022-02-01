Content Guru and FourNet Join Forces In New Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif. & BRACKNELL, England & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudtechnology–Contact centre and customer experience technology leader, Content Guru, today announced its new partnership with FourNet, the award-winning provider of cloud and managed services.

The new alliance will marry FourNet’s sixteen years’ experience delivering communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions to critical public sector organisations with Content Guru’s best-in-class storm® cloud contact centre platform. The partnership will roll out storm-based solutions to both public and private sector organisations, enabling their mission-critical communications to migrate and scale into evergreen, omni-channel cloud services, with no compromise to levels of availability or security.

Content Guru’s storm platform is already transforming the communications capabilities of key public sector organisations (including NHS Healthy London Partnership, HUC and Sheffield City Council), streamlining operations and delivering an improved experience for citizens and employees alike. For example, storm’s cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) and sentiment analysis capabilities can detect where a call agent has dealt with a particularly harrowing interaction. Supervisors can use this information to ensure their team members receive suitable support following such encounters.

Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO and Co-Founder of Content Guru, commented: “The synergies between Content Guru and FourNet make us a perfect match, and we share a common purpose of delivering transformative and innovative cloud-based communications at scale. FourNet are experts in providing services to the public sector and, since the pandemic began, our own presence in this vital segment has increased significantly. We are really looking forward to joining forces and enabling even more organisations to reap the benefits of our enterprise-grade cloud technology and years of implementation experience.”

Richard Pennington, CEO of FourNet, added: “FourNet is delighted to have forged this exciting new partnership with Content Guru. We pride ourselves on offering our customers the best technology, from artificial intelligence and automation to customer experience solutions, and in building long-term, collaborative relationships with the vendors behind them. Content Guru’s storm solution offers a huge range of functionality that is applicable to any large, complex organisation’s evolving needs, whether it’s a housing association, public sector or any organisation providing critical services. Partnering with Content Guru was the perfect choice for delivering highly-resilient cloud communications to FourNet’s customers now and in the future.”

One of the world’s largest suppliers of cloud contact centre infrastructure, Content Guru’s award-winning Customer Engagement and Experience solutions are used by hundreds of prominent enterprise and government organizations across the globe.

Content Guru’s cloud-native omni-channel Contact Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solution, storm®, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. storm is deployed in mission-critical applications across Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific, in sectors ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @CGCHIRP

FourNet is an award-winning technology company providing communications, cloud, contact centre and managed service solutions. We work with some of the most secure, critical and commercially driven customers in the UK, including more than 30 UK Government departments and agencies, as well as emergency services and local authorities.

www.fournet.co.uk – Read FourNet’s latest White Paper on AI and Automation here

