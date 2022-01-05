Consumer Technology Association Honors Samsung with 43 CES 2022 Innovation Awards for Distinctive Design & Engineering

Award wins demonstrate Samsung’s focus on sustainability, customized & connected experiences, and human-centric innovation

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 43 of its new product and service innovations received CES® 2022 Innovation Awards honors, including four Best of Innovations accolades, from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™. The annual awards program spotlights standout design and engineering across multiple consumer technology product categories.

Samsung’s presence across multiple categories exemplifies its deep heritage developing cross-category innovations that propel the industry and society forward. This year, CTA recognized Samsung Honorees in a range of categories, including Computer Peripherals & Accessories, Computer Hardware & Components, Digital Imaging/Photography, Embedded Technologies, Gaming, Headphones & Personal Audio, Health & Wellness, Home Appliances, Home AV Components & Accessories, Mobile Devices and Accessories, Smart Home, Software and Mobile Apps, Sustainability, Wearable Technologies, and Video Displays.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the CTA, the owner and organizer of CES – the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CES 2022 returns to Las Vegas next year, after a digital-only version of the event in 2021. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, will deliver the pre-show keynote address on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 PM PST in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV.

Some of Samsung’s award-winning products that earned accolades this year include the following:

Best of Innovation Award winner:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition – The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition empowers people to express themselves by creating a device that’s truly their own. Choose the Galaxy Z Flip3’s frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colors of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White or Black to build a phone to your style. With over 49 possible styles, Samsung brings the ultimate in customization. And it can go anywhere thanks to groundbreaking durability improvements, like IPX8 water resistance — the highest water resistance standard on any foldable phone — and its new Armor Aluminum frame, the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also secured honoree wins in the Digital Imaging/Photography and Mobile Devices & Accessories categories.

Innovation Honorees:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – The Galaxy Z Fold3 brings Samsung’s leading smartphone camera technology to the groundbreaking foldable form factor—gaining recognition in both the Digital Imaging/Photography and Mobile Devices & Accessories categories. The Galaxy Z Fold3 continues Samsung’s pioneering legacy in foldable smartphones. It brings together innovations like IPX8 water resistance, and the first ever Under Display Camera and S Pen support on a foldable, all on a 7.6” screen that folds to fit in your pocket. With its impeccable craftsmanship and groundbreaking form factor, the Z Fold3 creates truly unique experiences — the ideal combination of productivity, performance, and portability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – Recognized in the categories of Health & Fitness and Wearable Technologies, the Galaxy Watch4 series is Samsung’s most innovative smartwatches yet, with a reimagined OS and UX, sophisticated design, and cutting-edge fitness features. The new BioActive Sensor — Samsung’s most advanced to date — empowers you to calculate your blood oxygen levels1, or track your heart rate. In fifteen seconds, the new Body Composition tool2 offers insights to key measurements like skeletal muscle and body fat percentage. Plus, an all-new OS and UX make Watch4 act provide the most intuitive experience yet. The Watch4 series marks a new era of smartwatch innovation.

Samsung Galaxy A Series – Also winning in Mobile Devices & Accessories category is the Galaxy A series, a family of five smartphone devices packed with impressive features at a price that works for everyone. You can take stunning shots with powerful multi-camera systems, see immersive content on vivid displays, and enjoy peace of mind with long-lasting, fast-charging batteries. Galaxy A series devices are versatile and accessible with leading features, from the A52 5G’s 120 Hz refresh rate and IP67 dust and water resistance, to Samsung’s first-ever 5G device under $300: the A32 5G. No matter what you’re looking for, the Galaxy A series makes some of the most popular Galaxy innovations available to all.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 – In the category of Headphones & Personal Audio, Galaxy Buds2 is recognized for continuing Samsung’s audio legacy with an innovative, ultra-comfortable fit and the essential features consumers love most — at the most accessible price in our Buds line-up. With an updated design that’s our smallest and lightest yet, Galaxy Buds2 provide all-day comfort. Plus, they deliver stunning sound and immersive audio with Active Noise Cancellation, dynamic two-way speakers, and an enhanced Ambient sound mode. Buds2 deliver premium but accessible earbuds — bringing you an advanced sound experience wherever you are, while still looking stylish.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 – Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 reimagines the PC to meet the needs of mobile-first users, scoring it a win in the category of Computer Hardware & Components. Embedded with the mobile DNA of a Galaxy smartphone, it was designed to make your day-to-day experience more intuitive than ever. Enjoy powerful performance and smartphone-like connectivity — because the Book Pro 360 is our first 5G PC offered in the U.S. The Book Pro 360 also comes with an upgraded S Pen, so you can use your PC as a creative canvas. With a Super AMOLED display and fast charging all-day battery, this PC will help you conquer your day, at home and on-the-go.

Samsung SmartTag+ – Another Mobile Devices & Accessories winner, SmartTag+ helps you easily keep track of the important things in your life. Equipped with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, SmartTag+ pinpoints the exact location of your misplaced items with best-in-class accuracy and range. Simply attach the Galaxy SmartTag+ to keys, purses, or even a pet’s collar, and you’ll never lose them again. Whether the item is in your room or across the neighborhood, just use your compatible Galaxy smartphone’s camera and AR arrows in the SmartThings Find service will point you to exactly where you left it. Turn anything into a trackable item with SmartTag+.

Samsung 30” Smart Induction Built-In Cooktop – Samsung’s Smart Induction Cooktop is recognized in the Home Appliance category. The Cooktop is first in the industry to be recognized for its ability to reduce energy use and lower emissions as you cook—all while maintaining outstanding performance. It’s received a 2021-2022 ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Award in the Residential Induction Cooking Tops category. The Cooktop features four burners and innovative cooking modes, which offers precise temperature control, much like a gas burner.

Samsung Top Load Washer (WA7700A)– Samsung’s Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense also wins in the Home Appliance category. Samsung’s bringing its popular Auto Dispense feature to the top load category, making laundry more intuitive with premium features and design. The Washer includes other essential features to deliver an efficient and powerful clean, from a built-in water faucet to pretreat tough stains, to its Super Speed wash cycle that finishes a full load in as little as 28 minutes.

Samsung 512GB DDR5 RDIMM ― The industry’s first 512GB DDR5 registered dual in-line memory module (RDIMM) for next-generation consumer electronics applications spanning artificial intelligence in high-performance computing, cloud and data center servers. The 512GB module features 40 integrated DRAM packages, each consisting of eight 16Gb DDR5 dies. The large-capacity, high-speed chips embrace a highly advanced low-voltage process, and use through-silicon via (TSV) technology to fully overcome substantial performance degradation in wire bonding connectivity. It is recognized in the Computer Hardware & Components category.

Samsung U.2 ZNS NVMe SSD PM1731a (2/4TB) ― The PM1731a is a state-of-the-art Solid State Drive (SSD) for the enterprise and large data centers that supports long-awaited Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology for the first time in the industry, earning another win in the category of Computer Hardware & Components. Extends the life of an SSD three to four times compared to existing SSDs, and substantially increases user storage space. The PM1731a will contribute greatly to the efficiency of large server/storage systems as the use of big data and AI in consumer electronics’ data applications continues to explode worldwide.

Samsung PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD PM1743 (2/4/8/16TB) ― Another winner in the category of Computer Hardware & Components, PM1743 is the industry’s fastest, largest capacity and most reliable U.2 SSD. Based on the PCIe Gen5 interface, it’s aimed at supporting the enterprise-server requirements of multicore processing systems to access, manipulate and save data in the widest range of consumer-facing enterprise environments with incredible efficiency.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 ― The ISOCELL HP1 scores a win in the category of Embedded Technologies, as the industry’s first 200MP 0.64μm mobile image sensor. The HP1 provides 16,384 x 12,288 effective pixels that match a 1/1.22” optical format. With a 4×4 pixel-binning technology, the sensor can merge 16 pixels into one large 2.56μm-sized pixel to produce bright 12.5MP images with less noise in low-light environments. The sensor can also capture crystal-clear videos at ultra-high definition of up to 8K 30fps.

1 The Blood Oxygen (SpO2) feature is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. It is currently not available in Algeria, Angola, Canada, France, Iran, Libya, Japan, South Africa and Thailand.

2 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease. The measurements are for the user’s personal reference only. Do not measure your body composition if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices. Do not measure your body composition if you are pregnant. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old. Availability of this feature may vary by country or region.

