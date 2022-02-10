Home Business Wire Consumer Cellular Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers
Consumer Cellular Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumer Cellular has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s top employers in 2022.

This year’s honorees on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers were identified through an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States.

Consumer Cellular Chairman and CEO Ed Evans said he is proud of this accomplishment.

“We have worked hard to make Consumer Cellular a place where people want to work, grow and have a good career,” Evans said. “Part of our continued success is adapting to an evolving workforce by asking what the company can do for its employees, rather than the other way around. Giving employees a high starting wage, flexible working options, benefits and other incentives have helped us attract and retain quality employees. I appreciate all of our employees and those who have worked so hard to make this achievement possible.”

About America’s Best Employers

In total, 1,000 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The list is divided into two rankings: 500 large and 500 midsize employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

To view the list, click here: Forbes.com.

