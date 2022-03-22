Consumer Cellular Launches National Campaign Featuring Beloved Award-Winning Actor and Producer, Ted Danson

Danson will be featured in a new national campaign launching March 23

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumer Cellular, the top-rated wireless provider that offers cellphones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+, announced today that beloved actor and producer Ted Danson will serve as the company’s spokespartner. Danson will begin appearing across multiple advertising platforms promoting Consumer Cellular nationally on March 23.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Danson serving as our spokespartner and spreading our message of affordable and reliable cellular service to current and future customers,” said Consumer Cellular CEO Ed Evans. “Ted’s tenure within the television and media industry presents him as an exceptional advocate for our audience and we are grateful that he too is championing our brand in an effort to simplify the wireless space to potential customers.”

“I am excited to be working with Consumer Cellular on their newest campaign. The brand is reliable and affordable and it is obvious to see why over four million customers choose their service,” said Danson. “Consumer Cellular not only keeps their customers connected with loved ones but also works hard to keep a loyal base with great customer service. I look forward to helping them reach even more future customers.”

Consumer Cellular partnered with ad agency Crispin Porter Bogusky (CPB) and production company Arts & Sciences for this campaign. During production the set aimed to be more inclusive with both agency and production partners hiring BIPOC talent through an initiative called Double the Line. This was also a Green Production, meaning the set strived to reduce carbon footprints, limited the use of plastic and paper products, and implemented composting and recycling stations. For more information on these initiatives, visit here.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is the top-rated wireless provider that provides cellphones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, they have become well known for their 100% U.S. based, award-winning customer support. Consumer Cellular has been honored by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Service among Wireless Value MVNOs, 12 Times in a Row. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list 12 times. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 14 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. The Scottsdale, AZ. based company is privately held with 2,300 employees and utilizes the nation’s largest voice and data networks, which cover 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular’s wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

