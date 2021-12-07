Consumer Cellular Announces over 300 Jobs Coming to Oklahoma City

First corporate expansion outside of western United States

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Top rated wireless carrier Consumer Cellular today announced it will bring more than 300 full-time and part-time jobs to Oklahoma City in the coming months.

The average full-time employee will make around $54,000 per year, and is provided full insurance benefits. Additional benefits include flexible schedules and working from home options. Employees are also eligible for tuition reimbursement and other incentives.

The move to Oklahoma City marks the first time in the company’s 25 year history it has expanded outside of its headquarters in Arizona or Oregon offices.

Consumer Cellular CEO Ed Evans said Oklahoma City is strategically located in the center of the country, which makes the location perfect for this expansion.

“As our company continues to grow, it is vital to expand our footprint to remain competitive,” Evans said. “Oklahoma City is the perfect location to serve our customers located in the middle of the country. I appreciate the support from our team, as well as all of our partners in the state who helped make this possible. With this move, we look forward to bettering our award winning service, while being a community partner in Oklahoma City.”

Consumer Cellular has been ranked number one by J.D. Power 11 times in a row for best customer service. The company is 100% based in the United States, where it serves over 4 million customers.

“It is an honor to welcome Consumer Cellular to Oklahoma City,” Congresswoman Stephanie Bice said. “This company has a distinct track record of success, and we are happy to see them expand their business by opening an office here in the Sooner State. Oklahoma is a top destination for business development and expansion, with a low cost of living, and high quality of life.”

The Oklahoma City office will be located at the former Baker Hughes building, located at 12701 N. Santa Fe Ave. The company is looking to hire supervisors, IT support staff, call center representatives and more.

“I am proud to be one of the first to welcome Consumer Cellular to Oklahoma City,” Oklahoma City Chamber President and CEO Roy Williams said. “This is growing company with a strong track record for employee engagement and community partnership. We look forward to working with them as they continue to grow.”

While the company is continuously recruiting, classes are capped at 30 to 50 individuals per training to ensure hands-on instruction. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.consumercellular.com/careers, or be on the lookout for hiring events in the area.

“Consumer Cellular is a proven and trusted company that is investing heavily in Oklahoma City and we are proud to have them here,” said Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We are also excited to work with them to find high quality candidates to fill roles vital to their stellar team. I appreciate their partnership and dedication to brining jobs to Oklahoma City.”

For video from Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, visit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w6DPK-OdmJ5uAQsnuwvoCjEMlmO9hb1M/view?usp=sharing.

For images, visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CN4pZ2cq61-MpyV8Jh5ztdbCAsF0Vgbu?usp=sharing

Contacts

Alex Gerszewski, director of corporate communications



Email | alex.gerszewski@consumercellular.com

Cell | (623) 999-2143