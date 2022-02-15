Construction Safety Platform, eMOD, Appoints Kaitlin Frank as Chief Executive Officer

Frank brings unparalleled expertise to leading safety app company

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eMOD, a safety application for construction contractors, has named Kaitlin Frank Chief Executive Officer. Frank brings over a decade of experience leading trade crews in the field as a Superintendent in the construction industry. She envisioned and led the development of eMOD while serving as a Superintendent of an ENR Top-400 commercial general contractor. eMOD, named a 2021 Top-Product by Constructech, currently has nearly 1,000 contractors and more than 17,000 platform users.

Joining a small but growing number of women CEOs in the A/E/C sector, Frank is a recognized thought leader within the construction industry, being named a Top Tech Powered Superintendent by Plangrid in 2019, a Top Woman in Construction by Constructech in 2020 and a Construction Champion: Up and Coming Leader by Construction Dive in 2021. She acts as an industry advisor to prominent technology providers and has spoken in advocacy of technology at national conferences and podcasts. Born into a construction family, Frank holds a B.S. in Architecture and an M.S. in Construction Management from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

“Kaitlin is uniquely, perhaps singularly, qualified to lead a construction technology organization,” says Rob Lynch, Chairman of BuildSafely LLC and CEO of Dome Construction Corporation. “Given her background, education, field experience and technology acumen, no one is better equipped to lead eMOD. She sees the problems, understands the challenges and envisions the opportunities for deploying technology towards improved safety performance.”

“Every day at the job site, I have lived first-hand with unmet needs in construction that technology could address, but in no area more than worker safety,” says Frank. “Our industry is 91% trade workers who are suffering 93% of the injuries, costing the industry billions in claim and productivity losses. The fact that so few technologies were in place for safety, and none for use by field workers, was unacceptable.” eMOD has had a visible and notable impact since becoming commercially available. “I knew if we built eMOD the right way and put it in the right hands, we would see dramatically improved construction safety. I look forward to leading the eMOD team in fulfilling our mission to transform safety performance for all stakeholders within our industry.”

Envisioned, incubated, and launched by a construction contractor, eMOD enables the efficient and rigorous deployment of industry-recognized safety best practices, whether across a singular project or an international portfolio of projects. The web-based SaaS application enables full transparency at all levels, delivering measurably improved performance for all stakeholders. Workers receive the necessary training, hazard awareness and safety planning prior to executing the daily work. Field supervisors and managers have the visibility to real-time KPIs to drive accountability, verify compliance and realize efficiencies at the project execution level. Executives have the analytics to enable enterprise-wide performance improvement, realizing improved corporate profitability through lower insurance and loss claim rates. Please visit: emodsafety.com

