Construction Management Consultancy Linesight Names Three Additions to Executive Committee

Industry leader augments management team and surpasses 1000 global employee threshold

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global construction consultancy firm Linesight today announced the appointment of Anne Rush, Heather Dooley, and Jane Cassidy to its executive committee, effective immediately. Each new committee member is an experienced business leader with strong, relevant industry experience which they will bring to bear in this fast moving and dynamic business.





Dooley joins Linesight’s Executive Committee as a Non-Executive Director, after holding leadership roles for the past 20+ years at Microsoft and Google, where she led efforts to reevaluate data center industry practices to put diversity, inclusion, and equity at the forefront of strategic conversations while helping both companies scale their data center presence globally. Heather was recently voted as one of the Top 25 Women in Tech by Mission Critical Magazine. Rush has been named as Linesight’s Chief People Officer. She initially joined Linesight in 2019 as the Group HR Manager and brings more than 25 years of global experience in resource development and management. Cassidy joins Linesight as Group General Counsel, bringing construction industry experience and expertise in leading cross-functional teams to deliver fundamental change and improvement in strategy, process and compliance.

Linesight Group CEO Paul Boylan says, “We are truly excited to be in a position to welcome such great talent as Anne, Heather and Jane onto our executive committee. I am confident that the individual skill sets and experience they possess will contribute greatly to the business. Having a diversity of voices, perspectives and opinions at the executive level helps us to challenge ourselves and our thinking to ultimately become a more innovative, creative and effective team. I am looking forward to working closely with them and the rest of the team in the coming months and years.”

Linesight continues to expand its workforce and geographic presence. The company recently welcomed its 1,000th team member, Silviya Chikerova, a Senior Cost Manager on the London team. The company has 24 offices globally, with plans to expand into parts of South America and Canada and grow its existing footprint in Europe and APAC. Linesight has worked on projects in more than 30 countries on six continents and is also expanding its service portfolio around scheduling, risk, and procurement services in addition to its cost, project, and program management services.

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational construction consultancy firm with over 48 years’ experience, providing cost, schedule, program, and project management services to a multitude of sectors including Life Sciences, Data Centers, Commercial, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Retail. Linesight’s specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide better predictability of project outcomes, faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency, and maximum monetary value for its clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com.

