Construction Begins in Wilmington on Metronet’s $30M Fiber-Optic Network

Nation’s Fastest ISP to Serve First Wilmington Customers in Fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Construction in Wilmington has begun on a $30M fiber-optic network that will bring multi-gigabit internet service to the city’s homes and businesses, Metronet announced today. Named the fastest major ISP in the country for 2024 by PCMag, Metronet will offer customers ultrafast speeds of up to five gigabits per second for residents and up to ten gigabits per second for businesses.









The first customers can expect to begin receiving service this fall. Upon completion, Wilmington will join the ranks of Certified Gigabit Cities within Metronet’s rapidly expanding network. Metronet’s two year construction plan also includes the neighboring communities of Bay Shore, Myrtle Grove, North Chase, Ogden, Porters Neck, and Silver Lake, North Carolina.

Metronet’s construction crews began installing fiber-optic cable on June 28. As construction advances throughout the city, residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles. Residents and businesses wanting to learn more about Metronet’s services and receive updates on construction may visit metronet.com/nc/Wilmington.

“Metronet is transforming communities by delivering state-of-the-art fiber-optic internet that guarantees lightning-fast speeds and unparalleled reliability,” said Telly Whitfield, Metronet governmental affairs director. “We are profoundly grateful for the city’s unwavering support in our ambitious construction plans and are excited for Wilmington’s residents and businesses to experience our groundbreaking service. Together, we are building the foundation for a more connected, innovative, and prosperous future, positioning Wilmington as a leader in digital advancement.”

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Wilmington area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

In addition to Wilmington, Metronet’s multi-gigabit internet service is already accessible in several North Carolina communities, including Ayden, Brices Creek, Eastover, Fayetteville, Greenville, Half Moon, Havelock, Hickory, Hope Mills, Jacksonville, James City, New Bern, Piney Green, Pumpkin Center, Raeford, River Bend, Rocky Mount, Simpson, Spring Lake, Trent Woods, Vander, and Winterville.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag‘s “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multi-gigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 17 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country’s largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.

Katie Custer



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

502.821.6784

Linzee McIntosh



media@metronet.com

812.759.7946