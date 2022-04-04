Home Business Wire Consolidated Communications to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 5
Business Wire

Consolidated Communications to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 5

di Business Wire

MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT.

A link to the live webcast along with the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com.

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the live call and question and answer portion should dial 888-440-5977 and enter conference ID 8956400. A phone replay of the conference call will be available until May 16 by calling 800-770-2030, enter ID 8956400.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

Contacts

Jennifer Spaude

507-386-3765

jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com

