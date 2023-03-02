Consolidated Communications to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) will participate in the 2023 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023. Bob Udell, chief executive officer, will present at 11:30 a.m. ET and the Company will conduct meetings with investors at the conference. The presentation can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com. The presentation will not be available via a webcast.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 58,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

Contacts

Philip Kranz, Investor Relations



+1 217-238-8480



Philip.kranz@consolidated.com