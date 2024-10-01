Consolidated Communications Awards $50,000 to Schools in 2024 to Support Technology Use in Education

Consolidated Connects grants benefit more than 1,800 students at 12 schools









MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, awarded $50,000 in educational grants, supporting more than 1,800 students at 12 schools in 2024 through its Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program.

Consolidated Connects funds grants for K-12 schools within the company’s service area that provide innovative, technology-focused learning programs to advance creative student learning, develop 21st century skills and promote critical thinking.

“We are thrilled and immensely grateful to Consolidated Communications for their generous grant,” said Frank Lombardi, high school teacher at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield, N.H. “This pivotal support enables the integration of cutting-edge drones into our Geospatial Technologies Program. With this innovative addition, students are poised to embark on an exhilarating journey of exploration and discovery. Through hands-on experience in drone operation, data analysis, and mapping techniques, they’ll forge a pathway to dynamic careers in geospatial technology and beyond. This collaboration exemplifies the power of industry partnerships in revolutionizing education and shaping the future workforce.”

“Hudson High School sincerely appreciates Consolidated Communications’ generous grant for the Esports program,” said Richard Crenshaw, principal at Hudson High School in Lufkin, Texas. “This support allows us to acquire a portable broadcasting booth, outfitted with professional audio and video equipment, and a dedicated machine for live-streaming competitions to the public. With this addition to the program, Hudson’s students are empowered to share their passion for competitive gaming and entertainment with the world. Esports broadcasting and live-streaming marries communications technology with the growing phenomenon of large-scale, in-person, competitive events.”

Since starting the Consolidated Connects grant program in 2021, Consolidated has awarded more than $164,000 to 44 schools. In supporting these efforts, Consolidated has enhanced educational opportunities through technology and offered extraordinary learning experiences to benefit more than 15,000 students.

“Consolidated Connects supports innovative programs that are unmatched in their ability to inspire students through technology,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Consolidated. “Creating these touch points promotes curiosity, encouraging students to explore new ways to solve problems and allows them to develop the skills they need to be set up for future success. These investments in education ensure that our communities will continue to grow, and Consolidated is proud to support programs for students through these grants.”

Consolidated Connects awarded grants to the following schools and programs in 2024:

The 2025 grant application is scheduled to open for eligible schools in January. Schools and community members can sign up to be the first to know when the application opens, receive program updates and learn more about Consolidated Connects at https://www.consolidated.com/about-us/community-matters/company-giving/consolidated-connects.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 63,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.

