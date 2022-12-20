Consilio Wins Comparably Awards for Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consilio, the global leader of legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, announced today the company was recognized by Comparably as winners of the awards for Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity for large companies. These recognitions are based on sentiment ratings given by current employees on nearly 20 distinct workplace culture metrics.

Winners of the Comparably awards for Best Company for Women and Diversity are based on anonymous employee feedback submitted by current female employees and employees of color, respectively, between November 2021 and November 2022. Current employees that meet these criteria are asked to rate a number of factors that contribute to how they view their employer, including compensation, leadership stemming from the CEO down to direct managers, and company work environment.

In the last year, Consilio has continued to ensure that the company’s ethos matches what women and diverse employees expect, fostering a culture that makes them comfortable and eager to come to work every day. The company’s D&I Advisory Board leads a variety of programs intended to promote an inclusive company culture and ensure that all voices are heard and respected. Through its network of Employee Affinity Groups, Consilio creates communities in which women and employees of color can come together to discuss important issues, further employee education and engagement, and provide a supportive environment. The company has evolved our inclusive culture in 2022 through company-wide diversity education and inclusive leadership learning programs for managers and leaders.

Consilio also made strides to ensure women who work in technology roles at the company have their voices heard through a spotlight program designed to showcase their work and contributions to the company and its clients. Furthermore, the company continued to expand and support the “WE-Together” women’s affinity group, which acts as a platform for female employees to build learning and development programs and create a welcoming environment for their colleagues.

“It comes with great pride that Consilio has yet again been recognized by Comparably and our employees as one of the best companies to work for, this time by our women and diverse talent,” said Maureen O’Neill, Consilio’s Diversity & Inclusion Officer and SVP for Strategic Client Experience. “Our employee experience and our commitment to exceptional client service go hand-in-hand. Employees who are enthusiastic, engaged, and happy build stronger relationships with our clients and deliver outstanding results. We look forward to continuing to foster our inclusive culture, especially for our women and diverse talent, which will also benefit all Consilio employees.”

For more information on this announcement, visit www.consilio.com.

About Consilio

Consilio is the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, legal technology, and enterprise legal services. Through its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, including its proprietary award-winning Sightline eDiscovery platform, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, cyber response solutions, enterprise legal services including advisory and transformation, compliance and information governance, law department operations solutions, and legal talent solutions. Consilio employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review, and secure data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

About Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards is an annual series highlighting the best companies and CEOs in 16 different workplace culture categories throughout the year. Since launching in late 2017, the awards have always been based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12- month look-back period. Employees can answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiplechoice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

Contacts

Consilio Media Contact

Gabrielle Simon



gsimon@prosek.com