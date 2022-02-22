Consilio to Lead Cybersecurity Panels Focused on Privacy Policy and Incident Response Strategies at Legalweek 2022

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services, today announced that several senior executives will lead cybersecurity panel discussions at the Legalweek New York 2022 conference.

Speakers from Consilio include: Senior Director, Cyber Incidence Response Services, James Jansen; Senior Project Manager, Data Privacy, Jerry McIver; and Director, Discovery Consulting, Jennifer Knox, who will lead panels for the Cybersecurity Educational Track on Wednesday, March 9.

Leveraging eDiscovery Expertise for Incident Response Matters



11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET



Speaker: James Jansen



Location: Sutton South

A panel of leading experts will delve into cyber incident responses and explore why cyber is not just a standard eDiscovery exercise. The panel will discuss the unique data challenges of cyber matters, developing efficient strategies through the use of eDiscovery analytics tools and leveraging other innovative methods to handle the growing emphasis on cybersecurity incidents.

We Have a Privacy Policy in Place, are We Compliant?



2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET



Speaker: Jerry McIver



Location: Sutton South

Privacy policies and privacy programs are unique to each organization. Understanding data privacy risk and where data is located should be the starting point to creating a privacy policy and privacy program. In this session, the panel of experts will explore data privacy risks and the tools that can be used to address privacy policies and programs. The panel will discuss the challenges of creating a viable privacy policy, including data type and location, the principles under GDPR and CCPA, and why data privacy assessments are essential tools when evaluating data privacy risk.

Managing Human Risk with Your M365 Tools & Business Partners



3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET



Speaker: Jennifer Knox



Location: Sutton South

This session will explain the technical aspects of Microsoft 365 for the non-technical user, exploring beyond the basics of the platform. The panelists will share the key basics of M365, the best ways the software can identify risk in a business setting, and how to engage with the platform to realize the benefits offered entirely.

At Legalweek, Consilio will be located at exhibitor booth 3117.

