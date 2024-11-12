Consilio Announces Expansion of Services in Australia

Opening of new Sydney and Melbourne data centers alongside launch of full suite of litigation and investigation services extend Consilio’s capabilities in the region

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, today announced the opening of two new data centers in Sydney and Melbourne, completing the roll out of its industry-leading eDiscovery services to the Australian market. Consilio now offers its full suite of legal consulting offerings to corporate and law firm clients in the region, spanning electronic discovery data processing and hosting, document review and legal advisory and transformation services to complement its existing flexible legal talent offering in Australia.





This extension comes on the heels of Consilio’s acquisition of Lawyers On Demand (LOD) in September 2023 and will simplify many of the privacy challenges involved with handling matters with an Australian nexus for Consilio’s international client base, as well as provide Australian clients access to Consilio’s world class support for local and cross-border litigation and investigation projects. With the growing enforcement of Australia’s Privacy Act and similar legislation across the international landscape, clients need robust solutions that allow them to progress their legal matters while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and other restrictions on movement of data across borders.

As with all of Consilio’s eDiscovery hosting facilities globally, in order to provide the highest possible levels of protection for client data, the two new Australian data centers have been built to Consilio’s exacting requirements for data security and resilience, and meet the highest global information security standards.

“When LOD joined the Consilio family, we were excited to expand the full range of Consilio services, including our eDiscovery services, to their multinational and Australian-based clients and prospects,” said Andy Macdonald, CEO of Consilio. “Legal teams across the globe are constantly looking for the most secure, scalable solutions – and we will continue to adapt and grow to meet their evolving needs.”

This expansion is complemented by the recent appointment of a dedicated, locally based team that has already made an immediate impact, engaging with clients and contributing to strategic projects aimed at accelerating growth in Australia. Leading this initiative is Nathan Hughes, an Australian native with extensive eDiscovery industry experience. Nathan is committed to building strong, personalized client relationships across the region, ensuring that Consilio clients in Australia receive the highest level of service and support.

“I am thrilled to lead Consilio’s eDiscovery business in Australia, marking an exciting chapter as we expand our presence in this dynamic region. With state-of-the-art data centers that offer secure private cloud solutions, we are well-positioned to offer our clients efficient, reliable and locally managed eDiscovery services,” said Hughes. “Our experienced team is dedicated to building strong client partnerships and offering innovative solutions that address the unique challenges within the Australian market. I look forward to driving growth and enhancing our global reputation through service excellence and market leading technology.”

