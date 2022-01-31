Home Business Wire Consensus Cloud Solutions to Q4 Host Investor Call on March 2, 2022
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCSI), invites the public, members of the press, the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its first investor call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Scott Turicchi, Chief Operating Officer, John Nebergall and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Malone will host the call to discuss Q4 pro forma financial results, provide an update on the business and host a live Q&A.

What: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc., Investor Call

When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/821966336

or dial in at (833) 492-0037 [U.S.] or +1(973) 528-0159 [International]

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@consensus.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.consensus.com.

About Consensus

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) started as a secure digital document transmission solution 25 years ago and has grown to be a global leader of digital cloud fax technology. The company leverages its technology heritage to securely transform, enhance, and exchange digital information. The company’s suite of interoperability solutions offers a unified digital environment that optimizes workflows; provides real-time event notifications; on-demand patient query and direct secure messaging. Consensus offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal, jSign and has Consensus Clarity and Harmony in development. For more information about Consensus, visit www.consensus.com.

Contacts

Laura Hinson

investor@consensus.com

