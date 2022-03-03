Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 Preliminary Results

Announces Acquisition of Summit Health

Announces VA Contract

Releases 2022 Guidance and Authorizes Share Buyback Program

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter 2021, and provided fiscal 2022 financial estimates.

“Our organization has produced solid results during unprecedented times. The separation from Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly “J2 Global, Inc.”) through the spin transaction was a watershed event for Consensus. As a result, we are now a pure play company setting the strategic direction to deliver sustainable growth,” said Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Preliminary Unaudited Results: These fourth quarter and full year 2020 and 2021 results are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to adjustments. In particular, due to the complexity of the October 7, 2021 spin-off of the Company from Ziff Davis and the related transactions, the presentation of the transaction’s impact on the Company’s financial statements (including the presentation of continuing and discontinued operations) is still being finalized. Any change to the impact could be material to our GAAP net income from continuing operations and certain balance sheet accounts. As a result of the foregoing, certain information provided herein is subject to change.

Due to the spin, Consensus has classified the historical J2 Cloud Services non-fax assets as discontinued operations in its financial statements for all periods. Results in this press release represent continuing operations, and where appropriate, results from discontinued operations have been disclosed.

In our first quarter as an independent company, Q4 2021 GAAP quarterly revenues increased 4.0% to $89.0 million compared to $85.6 million for Q4 2020.

GAAP net income decreased to $3.6 million in Q4 2021 compared to $4.5 million for Q4 2020.

GAAP earnings per diluted share (1) decreased to $0.18 in Q4 2021 compared to $0.22 for Q4 2020.

Our Q4 2020 financial results do not include certain costs associated with being a standalone public company, the change in the Company’s debt structure and the related income tax effects. As a result, the Company has provided investors with operating results which include pro forma adjustments as discussed below.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA (2) for Q4 2021 increased to $51.3 million compared to Q4 2020 pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $50.8 million. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (2)(3) for the quarter increased by to $1.46 compared to pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (2)(3) of $1.36 for Q4 2020.

Consensus ended the quarter with $67.2 million in cash and cash equivalents due to strong operating cash flows generated during the period.

Key financial results from continuing operations for Q4 2021 versus Q4 2020 are set forth in the following table. Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures accompany this press release.

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

Continuing Operations Pro Forma (4) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2020 % Change Revenues $ 89,004 $ 85,564 $ 85,564 4.0 % Income from operations $ 3,616 $ 4,466 GAAP income per diluted share (1) $ 0.18 $ 0.22 Adjusted Non-GAAP net income $ 29,256 $ 40,684 $ 27,236 7.4 % Adjusted Non-GAAP income per diluted share (2)(3) $ 1.46 $ 2.03 $ 1.36 7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 51,349 $ 55,665 $ 50,829 1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 57.7 % 65.1 % 59.4 %

SUMMIT HEALTHCARE SERVICES ACQUISITION

The Company has completed its first acquisition as Consensus in February with the purchase of Summit Healthcare Services. Summit is a Massachusetts-based healthcare information technology company that has over 1,200 customers focused in the hospital space. The transaction brings important capabilities for secure healthcare information exchange that adds value to our existing healthcare interoperability products, notably Health Level Seven International (“HL7”) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (“FHIR”) protocols. In addition, Summit has developed robotic process automation (“RPA”) tools that streamline workflows, simplify system integration and speed solution implementation.

VA CONTRACT

Consensus has entered into a subcontractor relationship with Cognosante LLC, who provides innovative health and safety solutions to government. In this relationship, Consensus will serve as the exclusive supplier of cloud fax technology to the Enterprise Cloud Fax project – otherwise known as ECFax. As announced in Cognosante’s December 15th press release, Cognosante was awarded a task order to implement ECFax across the Department of Veterans Affairs.(5) The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care at 1,243 health care facilities, including 170 VA Medical Centers and 1,063 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving more than 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.(6)

GUIDANCE

For 2022 full year guidance, the Company estimates revenues between $375 million and $385 million, Adjusted EBITDA between $201 million and $207 million and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $5.47 and $5.61, excluding share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. The non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be between 19.5% and 21.5%. Full year guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measures are unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Consensus’ Board of Directors has approved an opportunistic share buyback program. Under this program, the Company may purchase in the public market or in off-market transactions up to $100 million worth of stock through February 2025. The timing and amounts of purchases will be determined by the Company, depending on market conditions and other factors it deems relevant. The Company’s strong free cash flow is expected to support operating activities, strategic initiatives and the share buyback program.

Notes:

(1) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 39.2% for Q4 2021 and 21.7% for Q4 2020. The estimated pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rate was approximately 24.0% for Q4 2020. (2) Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Such exclusions totaled $1.28 and $1.81 per diluted share, respectively. Pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain pro forma items, as defined in footnote (4) below. Such exclusions totaled $1.14 per diluted share for three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are presented solely for informational purposes. Pro forma GAAP net income and pro forma GAAP income per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 are not available without unreasonable effort or expense and are therefore not presented. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization; and other items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but is presented solely for informational purposes. (4) The % change is a comparison of Q4 2021 actual results versus Q4 2020 pro forma. Q4 2020 pro forma adjustments represent incremental costs incurred as a standalone public company, incremental interest expense related to the debt of $805 million and the effects of pro forma adjustments at the applicable statutory tax rates. (5) Press release available here: https://cognosante.com/news/cognosante-awarded-110-million-department-of-veterans-affairs-enterprise-cloud-fax-task-order/ (6) Based on information set forth on the official Veterans Health Administration webpage: https://www.va.gov/health/

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) started as a secure digital document transmission solution 25 years ago and has grown to be a global leader of digital cloud fax technology. The company leverages its technology heritage to securely transform, enhance, and exchange digital information. The company’s suite of interoperability solutions offers a unified digital environment that optimizes workflows; provides real-time event notifications; on-demand patient query and direct secure messaging. Consensus offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal, jSign and has Consensus Clarity and Harmony in development. For more information about Consensus, please visit www.consensus.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Scott Turicchi’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance and statements regarding the Company’s share buyback program. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; general economic and political conditions, including political tensions and war (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine); and the numerous other factors set forth in Consensus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Consensus, refer to the Form 10 filed by Consensus on September 21, 2021, as amended, and the other reports filed by Consensus from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Scott Turicchi’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this Release.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,194 $ 66,210 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,220 and $4,110, respectively 25,936 16,071 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,650 1,748 Discontinued operations current assets — 114,247 Total current assets 97,780 198,276 Property and equipment, net 32,629 22,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,233 25,711 Intangibles, net 39,492 62,680 Goodwill 346,234 360,332 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 35,350 44,350 Other assets 873 1,269 Discontinued operations noncurrent assets — 776,200 TOTAL ASSETS $ 559,591 $ 1,491,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 37,822 $ 32,795 Income taxes payable, current 4,993 1,307 Deferred revenue, current 22,926 24,512 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,421 2,578 Other current liabilities 8,926 — Discontinued operations current liabilities — 143,474 Total current liabilities 77,088 204,666 Long-term debt 792,040 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 184 240 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 14,108 25,549 Liability for uncertain tax positions 4,795 3,993 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent — 5,392 Other long-term liabilities 5,172 3,063 Discontinued operations noncurrent liabilities — 125,977 TOTAL LIABILITIES 893,387 368,880 Commitments and contingencies — — Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 120,000,000 at December 31, 2021; total issued and outstanding 19,978,580 and Zero shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 200 — Additional paid-in capital (337,612 ) — Retained earnings 3,616 — Member’s equity — 1,178,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (55,966 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (333,796 ) 1,122,542 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 559,591 $ 1,491,422

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 89,004 $ 85,564 Cost of revenues 14,844 13,868 Gross profit 74,160 71,696 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,697 11,560 Research, development and engineering (1) 2,420 1,985 General and administrative 38,743 6,138 Total operating expenses 54,860 19,683 Income from operations 19,300 52,013 Interest expense, net (13,601 ) (45,261 ) Other income (expense), net 250 (1,866 ) Income before income taxes 5,949 4,886 Income tax expense 2,333 420 Income from continuing operations 3,616 4,466 Discontinued operations Income from discontinued operations — 20,114 Income tax benefit — 5,002 Income from discontinued operations — 15,112 Net income $ 3,616 $ 19,578 Net income per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.22 Net income per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ — $ 0.76 Diluted $ — $ 0.76 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.98 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,913,345 19,913,345 Diluted 19,995,997 19,995,997 Cash dividends paid per common share $ — $ —

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,616 $ 19,578 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,245 21,392 Non-cash operating lease costs 405 1,318 Share-based compensation 2,296 74 Provision for doubtful accounts 633 2,041 Deferred income taxes, net 6,525 10,060 Lease asset impairments and other charges 8,159 — Foreign currency remeasurement gain — (18,847 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 37,969 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable (5,758 ) 64 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (750 ) 2,130 Other assets (97 ) (1,476 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,191 8,390 Income taxes payable 6,074 (5,353 ) Deferred revenue (756 ) 526 Operating lease liabilities (531 ) (481 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions — 743 Other long-term liabilities 12,577 1,264 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,829 79,392 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,783 ) (3,566 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received — (25,056 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (3,009 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,783 ) (31,631 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of long-term debt 305,000 — Debt issuance costs (12,960 ) — Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 91 — Payment of debt — (650,000 ) Debt extinguishment costs — (29,250 ) Contributions from parent (307,389 ) 584,451 Other — (550 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,258 ) (95,349 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,153 5,555 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 35,941 (42,033 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 31,253 171,121 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 67,194 $ 129,088 Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations — 62,878 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period $ 67,194 $ 66,210

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) The following tables sets forth reconciliations regarding certain non-GAAP measures for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Per Diluted



Share * 2020 Per Diluted



Share * Net income $ 3,616 $ 0.18 $ 4,466 $ 0.22 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 1,722 0.09 56 — Amortization (2) 869 0.04 1,323 0.07 Spin-off related costs (3) 9,165 0.46 — — Lease asset impairment and other charges (4) 6,281 0.31 — — Non-income related sales tax (5) 5,927 0.30 — — Interest costs (6) — — 33,656 1.68 Intra-entity transfer (7) $ 1,676 0.08 1,183 0.06 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 29,256 $ 1.46 $ 40,684 $ 2.03 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 14,844 $ 13,868 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (94 ) (45 ) Amortization (2) (1 ) 28 Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 14,749 $ 13,851 Sales and marketing $ 13,697 $ 11,560 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (144 ) (100 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 13,553 $ 11,460 Research, development and engineering $ 2,420 $ 1,985 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (173 ) (75 ) Spin-off related costs (3) (9 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 2,238 $ 1,910 General and administrative $ 38,743 $ 6,138 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (1,885 ) 146 Amortization (2) (1,158 ) (1,780 ) Spin-off related costs (3) (11,171 ) — Lease asset impairment and other charges (4) (8,377 ) — Non-income related sales tax (5) (6,951 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 9,201 $ 4,504 Interest expense, net $ (13,601 ) $ (45,261 ) Plus: Interest costs (6) — 44,577 Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ (13,601 ) $ (684 ) Other income (expense), net $ 250 $ (1,866 ) Plus: Non-income related sales tax (5) 599 — Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 849 $ (1,866 )

Continued from previous page Income tax expense $ 2,333 $ 420 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 574 18 Amortization (2) 290 429 Spin-off related costs (3) 2,015 — Lease asset impairment and other charges (4) 2,096 — Non-income related sales tax (5) 1,623 — Interest costs (6) — 10,921 Intra-entity transfer (7) (1,676 ) $ (1,183 ) Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 7,255 $ 10,605 Total adjustments $ (25,640 ) $ (36,218 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.22 Adjustments * $ 1.28 $ 1.81 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.46 $ 2.03 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) and adjusted non-GAAP net income as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measures, as it believes they are useful metrics by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that these Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted non-GAAP net income are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share or net income and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies.

