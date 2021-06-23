Conquer Life in Style: All-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 Arrives

Sleek, modern exterior combines with tailored, spacious interior

Effortless, serene comfort in all three rows for up to seven passengers

Latest onboard technology to support confident drive and connected passengers

The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 three-row SUV packs a raft of INFINITI’s intuitive technology features that make it the most family-friendly SUV yet from the automaker, all paired to a carefully crafted interior and sleek exterior.

“The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 was designed with busy lives — friends, family, community — in mind,” said INFINITI Global Head of Product Strategy Eric Rigaux. “We focused on creating a serene environment inside that’s beautiful and practical, packed with new INFINITI IQ technology. In so many ways, the all-new QX60 is not just spacious, but stunning, and smart.”

The all-new 2022 QX60 was reimagined from the ground up to deliver excellent comfort for up to seven inside with more room for passengers. The particulars are worth poring over: Available quilted semi-aniline leather appointments, decadent open-pore wood trim, and subtle but expressive details help create a warm environment. Outside, the QX60 ushers in a refined, modern look for INFINITI with an upright stance, bold available color-contrast roof, and exceptional details including an origami-inspired mesh grille and “digital piano key” lighting signatures.

All feature a powerful 3.5-liter V-6, all-new 9-speed automatic. Buyers can opt for an advanced Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system that features a new direct-coupling AWD engagement for seamless power transfer.

Additionally, all QX60s feature a new INFINITI InTouch™ 12.3-inch Interactive Display touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility software. An available INFINITI 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display in front of the driver renders beautifully crisp information such as speed, navigation information and more, and can be paired with a sharp 10.8-inch head-up display.

The all-new 2022 QX60 includes enhanced features that made the nameplate a bestseller for INFINITI. For example, the QX60 keeps its ingenious sliding and tilting seats for the second row, allowing easy access to the third row without removing a child safety seat.

“We’ve enriched the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 in ways that our owners asked for,” Rigaux said. “Our spacious interior is highly functional and intuitive, with the right combination of features and materials to integrate into our owners’ routines. The all-new QX60 isn’t just gorgeous; it’s also practical.”

Practical and proactive, too. An enhanced ProPILOT Assist system also debuts on the QX60 and draws information from the onboard navigation system to support its driver. The ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link system can proactively slow the car for sharp bends or off-ramps and can automatically adjust the QX60’s speed when engaged. In stop-and-go traffic, the system can slow the QX60 to a stop and restart travel after up to 30 seconds stationary.

Harmony through design

With the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60, designers created a new expression for the premium brand by combining powerful athleticism with harmony and simplicity. The combination is a new hallmark in INFINITI’s design language, underscored by the available brilliant Moonbow Blue shade that reproduces deep blues and violets that blanket the summer sky at dusk.

“The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 has an unmistakable presence and drives us into a new era for design,” said Head of INFINITI Design Taisuke Nakamura. “The QX60 SUV has a commanding presence that demands attention wherever it goes, but we’ve balanced with exquisite details that owners will appreciate.”

The finer details have embedded and unique, yet subtle, Japanese essence: kimono folds in the headlamps, origami in the grille, and ripples on a pond in the leather-appointed seats. The mesh within the QX60’s signature double-arched grille was inspired by the intricate folds of traditional Japanese origami. Below, embossed INFINITI lettering underneath the iconic badge elegantly announces the QX60’s arrival.

Eye-catching chrome frames the signature grille and reaches up toward the corners into INFINITI’s signature piano key LED headlights, which are standard on all QX60 grade levels.

An understated character line runs the length of the QX60, bisecting its equally appealing, available two-tone roof from its lower body. The black roof — a first for INFINITI — visually reaches toward the rear wheels and is emphasized with chrome accents that frame the expansive greenhouse.

The lower body simply balances that tension with maximum effect. Flowing curves drape over the front and rear wheels, with 20-inch machine-finished alloy wheels available on most grade levels.

At the rear, digital piano key lighting — seen on the stunning QX60 Monograph design study revealed last year — creates an unmistakable look at night. The rear taillight signature echoes the distinctive front LED headlamp display, which features an intricate kimono-fold pattern that connects with the origami-inspired mesh grille and understated yet poignant Japanese design elements throughout the QX60’s interior and exterior.

“The QX60’s exclusive and expressive Moonbow Blue captures our hearts and references the silence in the full-moon light on a humid summer evening. Special pigments allow color highlights to shift based on the viewing angle on a spectrum that ranges from purple through to green that delivers a sense of mystique,” Nakamura said.

Exceptional interior appointments

Exquisite details, curated materials, and tailored artistry adorns the interior of the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60. The spacious cabin is assembled with precision and wrapped in premium soft-touch materials with a craftsman’s feel. Available Saddle Brown semi-aniline leather appointments showcase the subtle curves with handsome, double-stitch contrast accents and piping.

For the QX60, an all-new AUTOGRAPH grade level embodies the expert precision and exceptional feel for the all-new SUV. Sumptuous, quilted semi-aniline leather accouterments in the first two rows of seating echo ripples on a pond; embossed seatbacks epitomize the artistic, human touches throughout the cabin; and rich open-pore wood brings warmth and natural beauty into the QX60.

Ambient interior lighting bathes the cabin with soft but expressive lighting on entry and exit, enhancing every occasion driver and passengers climb into the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60. A standard panoramic moonroof opens the airy cabin further with natural light in the day; drama, and moonlight at night.

“True to our QX60 MONOGRAPH design study, the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 embraces the concept of ‘ma.’ The new QX60 embraces Japanese minimalism in its shape but balances that in its details,” Nakamura said. “The interior and exterior reflect harmonies in their designs that play off each other.”

Serene comfort, impressive versatility

The tranquil interior of the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 is highly functional in the ways owners and passengers expect. All of the comfort and convenience of the 2022 QX60’s predecessor is retained in the all-new model, including child seat-friendly tilting and sliding second-row seats that allow easy, one-touch third-row access while keeping child safety seats in place in the second rowi.

All QX60s feature ergonomically designed “zero gravity” seats in the first row to carry driver and front passengers more comfortably. With an advanced structure, INFINITI’s zero-gravity seats attempt to replicate the experience felt by astronauts in zero-gravity conditions. Developed in a joint study with Yamazaki Laboratory at Keio University, the seats more closely follow the natural curvatures of the human spine and reduce pressure on the hips, so driver and passengers arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed. Front-row occupants enjoy standard, 8-way power-adjustable heated seats that adapt to myriad body types.

Second- and third-row passengers receive specially designed, ergonomically shaped seats that align more comfortably to passengers’ backs and offer more hip-to-heel space than QX60’s predecessor.

In addition to the remarkable comfort provided by the advanced interior construction, on selected grades, the all-new QX60 offers in-seat massagers in the first row with a choice of three programs to help ease away tension during journeys. Climate-controlled front seats are included on most QX60 grade levels.

Upgraded comfort, uprated space

The all-new QX60 offers plush seating for up to seven passengers on most grade levels. Exclusive to the QX60 AUTOGRAPH grade level, standard captain’s chairs provide first-class seating accommodations in the second row. Compared to its predecessor, the all-new QX60 offers second-row passengers more hip-to-heel room for a more natural seating position. Similarly, third-row passengers also gain more hip-to-heel room compared to the outgoing QX60.

The QX60’s theater-style seating — each row behind the driver and front passenger rises in the QX60 without significantly impacting headroom — provides excellent forward outward vision for all passengers inside the three-row SUV, which can help to increase travel comfort. Third-row access is convenient and easy with one-touch second-row seats that slide. Child seat-ready, second-row seats are standard on all QX60s as well, which pitches and slides the second row forward for rear access without removing an already-installed child seati. Up to four Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) points are available in the all-new QX60 in the second and third rows for busy family trips.

Split-folding, second- and third-row seats fold forward to create a nearly flat cargo area behind the driver and front passenger. With the third row folded forward, the all-new QX60 holds 41.6 cubic feet of cargo — more than its predecessor — and holds 54.1 liters of cargo in its underfloor storage, which is an improvement of nearly 21 liters compared to its predecessor.

“We heard our owners and created a stylish and practical three-row 2022 INFINITI QX60 that retained all the popular family-friendly features that have made the QX60 a hit,” Rigaux said. “We’ve enhanced many other features, too. The all-new QX60 has better passenger room, more comfortable seating, and interior storage for up to seven passengers.”

Standard tri-zone automatic climate control also has been significantly enhanced with more efficient second- and third-row ventilation. Additional available Plasmacluster ionization and grape polyphenol charcoal filter out particulates and odors to help remove allergens from the cabin. Upgraded and increased sound-deadening materials and plusher interior materials make every trip more comfortable.

The all-new QX60’s climate controls are smarter and sleeker than ever, with capacitive controls with haptic feedback that mimic a smartphone screen. Activating the in-cabin filters, heated steering wheel, climate-controlled seats, or setting the fan speed is easy and elegant. When the QX60 isn’t powered on, the controls perfectly blend into the rest of the interior.

The 2022 INFINITI QX60 is smartly equipped with up to seven available USB charge ports, with available charging in every row and multiple interior storage bins for passengers.

Confidence-inspiring INFINITI IQ technology

“The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 isn’t just a pretty face; it’s our most advanced SUV yet,” Rigaux said. “We enhanced the interior technology to be available and smart, starting with our impressive 12.3-inch InTouch interactive display and dynamic meter display.”

Indeed, the all-new QX60 aims to meet families with intuitive technology and impressive driveline dynamics.

That starts with an award-winning, 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 up front that’s paired with an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain duo delivers a responsive drive that’s quiet, confident, and poised. When properly equipped, selected all-wheel-drive grades of the QX60 can tow up to 6,000 pounds, a 20% improvement over the previous model.

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive is available on the 2022 INFINITI QX60 at every grade level and is significantly enhanced, compared to its predecessor. The all-new, direct coupling all-wheel-drive system almost instantly engages when it detects wheel slip and, in some cases, can proactively engage for more confidence in slippery conditions. Extensive testing in snowy climates of North America verified the system’s capability, with engineers logging hundreds of hours behind the wheel. Up to 50% of the available power can be sent to the rear wheels for increased grip. INFINITI’s Active Brake Limited Slip functionality can brake individual wheels to redirect torque to the wheels with grip almost instantly.

“Our newest Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system is designed to help support the driver when they need extra grip — or even before,” Rigaux said. “Our all-wheel-drive system is specifically engineered for our customers’ needs. From negotiating icy driveways, enhancing all-weather confidence, or taking the roads less traveled, the all-new QX60 is designed with ease-of-use in mind.”

Intuitive INFINITI IQ technologies, in-demand infotainment

Inside, the new technologies begin with a new high-definition INFINITI InTouch™ 12.3-inch Interactive Display with touchscreen controls for infotainment that is standard on all grade levels of the new QX60. In addition to INFINITI’s intuitive native InTouch Infotainment software, the system provides standard wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility and USB-based Android Auto compatibility. In the center console, an available wireless charging mat large enough to support an iPhone Pro Max makes keeping devices connected and charged easy. An onboard Wi-Fi hotspot can connect up to seven devices for on-the-go entertainment and information, and InTouch Connected Services and Personal Assistant (paid subscription required) can help manage busy lifestyles.

The QX60’s enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link system now combines data sourced from the onboard navigation system to help slow the QX60 for sharp bends or off-ramps while on a journey. ProPILOT Assist also supports the driver during single-lane highway travel with more natural inputs into the vehicle, including braking and steering, to arrive at any destination more comfortably. When engaged, ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link can team with available Traffic Sign Recognition to automatically slow the QX60 to posted speed limits. Enhanced auto-restart now can slow the QX60 to a stop in traffic and restart travel without driver input for up to 30 seconds.

Additionally, a crystal-clear, full-color 10.8-inch head-up display can display vital information to the driver without taking his or her eyes off the road. The sharp display is significantly enhanced over prior iterations and competitors with a dual free-form mirror that provides a crisp readout from more viewing angles than before. For more driver assistance, an available Smart Rear View Mirror provides an unobstructed view behind the QX60 when passengers or cargo may obstruct rearward vision.

Available on the QX60 and standard on select grade levels, a premium Bose Performance Series 17-speaker sound system faithfully replicates beautiful audio and nuanced notes in the cabin. Specifically designed for the QX60 SUV and its audio profile, the Bose Performance Series sound system executes a rich and broad range of audio, no matter the source. Cleverly designed woofers in the rear are moved from their previous location in the underfloor storage compartment to the rear panels for better sound and increased storage capacity.

Active safety features such as Rear Automatic Braking, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection are standard on all grade levels of the QX60. Adaptive Front Lighting and Auto-Leveling Headlights are available to light the road ahead brilliantly.

The 2022 INFINITI QX60 arrives in North America in late 2021. Pricing, detailed specifications, features availability, and reservation information will be announced later.

i Do not perform slide forward function with the Child Restraint System occupied.

