Connection (CNXN) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY:

Net sales: $702.9 million, down 0.8% y/y

Gross billings: $1.1 billion, up 2.9% 1

Gross profit: $135.6 million, up 4.5% y/y

Gross margin: 19.3%, up 100 basis points y/y

Net income: $20.7 million, flat y/y

Diluted EPS: $0.82, compared to $0.78 y/y

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.91, compared to $0.782

FULL YEAR SUMMARY:

Net sales: $2.9 billion, up 2.5% y/y

Gross billings: $4.1 billion, up 2.7% 1

Gross profit: $539.3 million, up 3.8% y/y

Gross margin: 18.8%, up 20 basis points y/y

Net income: $83.7 million, down 3.9% y/y

Diluted EPS: $3.27, compared to $3.29 y/y

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $3.44, compared to $3.252

MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare and education markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of the Company’s common stock. Payment will be made on March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026. The Board of Directors also approved a $50.0 million increase to Connection’s existing share repurchase program, bringing the total available to $81.2 million for future repurchases.

“In the fourth quarter, Connection delivered record gross profit in both our Enterprise and Business Solutions segments, reflecting strong execution as our customers modernize for an AI-first IT environment,” said Timothy McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer. McGrath continued, “I believe that we have the right team and strategy to continue to drive profitable growth and enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Results:

Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 0.8%, year over year. Gross billings increased by 2.9% to $1.1 billion, compared to $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 20241. Gross profit increased by 4.5% to $135.6 million, compared to $129.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and gross margin increased 100 basis points to 19.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. Net income remained flat at $20.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared $0.78 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share2 was $0.91 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $0.78 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Performance by Segment:

Net sales for the Business Solutions segment increased by 4.2% to $273.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $262.4 million in the prior year quarter. Gross billings increased by 4.7% to $430.3 million, compared to $411.1 million in the prior year quarter 1 . Gross profit increased by 11.4% to $69.8 million, compared to $62.6 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 160 basis points to 25.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

. Gross profit increased by 11.4% to $69.8 million, compared to $62.6 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 160 basis points to 25.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net sales for the Public Sector Solutions segment decreased by 36.8% to $90.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $143.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross billings decreased by 23.7% to $170.7 million, compared to $223.8 million in the prior year quarter 1 . Gross profit decreased by 20.5% to $17.6 million, compared to $22.2 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 400 basis points to a record 19.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

. Gross profit decreased by 20.5% to $17.6 million, compared to $22.2 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 400 basis points to a record 19.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net sales for the Enterprise Solutions segment increased by 11.9% to $338.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $302.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross billings increased by 16.1% to $457.8 million, compared to $394.2 million in the prior year quarter1. Gross profit increased by 7.1% to $48.2 million, compared to $45.0 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin decreased by 70 basis points to 14.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Sales by Product Mix:

Notebook/mobility and desktop sales decreased by 4% year over year and accounted for 45% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 46% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Software sales increased by 24% year over year and accounted for 12% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 9% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Servers/storage sales decreased by 14% year over year and accounted for 7% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Networking sales increased by 2% year over year and accounted for 8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of both 2025 and 2024.

Accessories sales decreased by 7% year over year and accounted for 11% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 12% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 by 1.7% to $108.9 million from $107.1 million in the prior year quarter. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased to 15.5%, compared to 15.1% in the prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A was driven by an increase in variable compensation due to higher levels of gross profit in the quarter.

In addition, the fourth quarter of 2025 results include $3.1 million of severance expenses related to internal cost reduction initiatives.

Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.6 million, compared to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $406.7 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $442.6 million as of December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 179,235 shares of stock at an aggregate purchase price of $10.7 million.

Full Year 2025 Results:

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by 2.5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. Gross billings increased by 2.7% to $4.1 billion, compared to $4.0 billion in the prior year1. Gross profit increased 3.8% while gross margin expanded by 20 basis points to 18.8% year over year. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 3.9% to $83.7 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $87.1 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share2 increased to $3.44 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.25 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges and non-routine legal settlements (“Adjusted EBITDA”)2 increased 6% to $126.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $118.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are included to provide additional information with respect to the Company’s operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Definitions for each Non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the tables at the end of this release.

___________________________________ 1 Gross billings is the total dollar value of goods and services billed during the period, net of customer returns, credit memos, and any applicable sales or other taxes and include agency fees, and freight. As certain transactions are recognized on a net basis, gross billings include amounts not recognized in net sales. 2 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See page 10 for definitions and reconciliations of these measures.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured IT solutions from its ISO 9001:2015 SOC 2 Type 2 certified Technology Integration and Distribution Center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has more than 5,000 professional certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and include statements concerning, among other things, our future financial results, business plans (including statements regarding new products and services we may offer and future expenditures, costs and investments), liabilities, impairment charges, competition and the expected impact of current macroeconomic conditions on our businesses and results of operations. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “will,” or similar statements or variations of such terms, although not all forward-looking statements include such terms. These statements reflect our current views and are based on assumptions as of the date of this report. Such assumptions are based upon internal estimates and other analysis of current market conditions and trends, management’s expectations, plans and strategies, economic conditions and other factors. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

Such differences may result from actions taken by us, including expense reduction or strategic initiatives (including reductions in force, capital investments and new or expanded product offerings or services), the execution of our business plans (including our inventory management, cost structure and management and other personnel decisions) or other business decisions, as well as from developments beyond our control, including;

macroeconomic factors facing the global economy, including disruptions in or increased volatility of the capital markets, changes in trade policy, which may include the imposition of tariffs or other trade barriers, economic sanctions and economic slowdowns or recessions, government shutdowns, changes in tax policy, rising inflation and changing interest rates modifying our potential for investment income and the timing thereof or reducing the level of investment our customers are willing to make in IT products;

substantial competition reducing our market share;

significant price competition reducing our profit margins;

the loss of any of our major vendors adversely affecting the number or type of products we may offer;

virtualization of information technology resources and applications, including networks, servers, applications, and data storage disrupting or altering our traditional distribution models;

service interruptions at third party shippers negatively impacting our ability to deliver the products we offer to our customers;

increases in shipping and postage costs reducing our margins and adversely affecting our results of operations;

loss of key persons or the inability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel adversely affecting our ability to operate our business; and

cyberattacks or the failure to safeguard personal information and our IT systems resulting in liability and harm to our reputation.

Additional factors include those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including under the captions “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and “Business,” in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and in the other subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this release. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated, to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the statements are made except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION At or for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change Operating Data: Net sales (in thousands) $ 702,939 $ 708,897 (1 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.78 5 % Gross margin 19.3 % 18.3 % Operating margin 3.4 % 3.2 % Inventory turns (1) 18 23 Days sales outstanding (2) 76 72 % of % of Product Mix: Net Sales Net Sales Notebooks/Mobility 34 % 36 % Software 12 9 Accessories 11 12 Desktops 11 10 Displays and Sound 10 8 Net/Com Products 8 8 Servers/Storage 7 8 Other Hardware/Services 7 9 Total Net Sales 100 % 100 % Stock Performance Indicators: Actual shares outstanding (in thousands) 25,221 26,300 Closing price $ 57.76 $ 69.27 Market capitalization (in thousands) $ 1,456,765 $ 1,821,801 Trailing price/earnings ratio 17.7 21.1 LTM Net Income (in thousands) $ 83,722 $ 87,095 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3) (in thousands) $ 126,417 $ 118,936

(1) Represents the annualized cost of goods sold for the period divided by the average inventory for the prior four-month period. (2) Represents the trade receivable at the end of the period divided by average daily net sales for the same three-month period. (3) LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation, severance expenses and non-routine legal settlements for the last twelve months. See page 10 for a reconciliation.

REVENUE AND MARGIN INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net Gross Net Gross (amounts in thousands) Sales Margin Sales Margin Enterprise Solutions $ 338,662 14.2 % $ 302,711 14.9 % Business Solutions 273,460 25.5 262,440 23.9 Public Sector Solutions 90,817 19.4 143,746 15.4 Total $ 702,939 19.3 % $ 708,897 18.3 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 702,939 $ 708,897 $ 2,872,746 $ 2,802,118 Cost of sales 567,331 579,123 2,333,416 2,282,324 Gross profit 135,608 129,774 539,330 519,794 Selling, general and administrative expenses 108,928 107,136 434,035 422,317 Severance expenses and other charges 3,083 — 6,013 415 Income from operations 23,597 22,638 99,282 97,062 Interest income, net 3,565 4,672 14,370 18,725 Other income — — 76 1,700 Income before taxes 27,162 27,310 113,728 117,487 Income tax provision (6,450 ) (6,589 ) (30,006 ) (30,392 ) Net income $ 20,712 $ 20,721 $ 83,722 $ 87,095 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 3.28 $ 3.31 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 3.27 $ 3.29 Shares used in the computation of earnings per common share: Basic 25,220 26,289 25,511 26,322 Diluted 25,330 26,484 25,633 26,508

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,221 $ 178,318 Short-term investments 213,457 264,295 Accounts receivable, net 648,020 611,433 Inventories, net 143,567 95,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,607 17,750 Total current assets 1,220,872 1,166,850 Property and equipment, net 46,912 52,520 Right-of-use assets 1,569 3,077 Goodwill 73,602 73,602 Intangibles, net 989 2,209 Other assets 6,981 1,096 Total Assets $ 1,350,925 $ 1,299,354 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 338,202 $ 300,242 Accrued payroll 30,939 23,330 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 51,251 47,633 Total current liabilities 420,392 371,205 Deferred income taxes 19,905 15,091 Non-current operating lease liabilities 498 1,552 Other liabilities — 516 Total Liabilities 440,795 388,364 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 295 294 Additional paid-in capital 144,608 137,036 Retained earnings 905,890 837,466 Accumulated other comprehensive income 78 174 Treasury stock at cost (140,741 ) (63,980 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 910,130 910,990 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,350,925 $ 1,299,354

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash Flows provided by Operating Activities: Net income $ 20,712 $ 20,721 $ 83,722 $ 87,095 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,850 3,166 11,703 12,984 Adjustments to credit losses reserve 628 1,084 1,861 1,914 Stock-based compensation expense 2,241 2,279 9,343 8,475 Deferred income taxes 1,655 (3,211 ) 4,840 (777 ) Amortization of discount on short-term investments, net 2,181 167 569 (4,235 ) Gain on sale of short-term investments — — (76 ) — Loss on disposal of fixed assets 14 9 44 58 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (31,944 ) (27,441 ) (38,448 ) (6,513 ) Inventories (8,549 ) 18,637 (48,513 ) 29,125 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 554 6,095 (4,300 ) 2,690 Other non-current assets (284 ) 92 (4,087 ) 618 Accounts payable 26,170 7,309 38,075 36,450 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,190 (3,659 ) 10,705 5,984 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,418 25,248 65,438 173,868 Cash Flows (used in) provided by Investing Activities: Purchases of short-term investments (108,565 ) (103,242 ) (264,139 ) (358,317 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments — — 108,763 — Maturities of short-term investments 104,271 99,999 205,599 250,606 Purchases of property and equipment (2,188 ) (2,360 ) (7,389 ) (7,575 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,482 ) (5,603 ) 42,834 (115,286 ) Cash Flows used in Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings — 847 732 26,051 Repayment of short-term borrowings — (847 ) (732 ) (26,051 ) Purchase of treasury shares (10,735 ) (4,643 ) (76,265 ) (12,375 ) Payments for excise tax on treasury purchases — — (36 ) — Dividend payments (3,779 ) (2,627 ) (15,298 ) (10,527 ) Issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 615 571 1,234 1,108 Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (1,661 ) (2,139 ) (3,004 ) (3,424 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,560 ) (8,838 ) (93,369 ) (25,218 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,376 10,807 14,903 33,364 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 187,845 167,511 178,318 144,954 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 193,221 $ 178,318 $ 193,221 $ 178,318 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 85 $ 200 $ 85 $ 200 Accrued purchase of treasury shares $ 58 $ 240 $ 58 $ 240 Accrued excise tax on treasury purchases $ 678 $ 36 $ 678 $ 36

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income is detailed below. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation, severance expenses and non-routine legal settlements. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either includes or excludes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

