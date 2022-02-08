Connection (CNXN) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY:

Net sales: $800.2 million, up 18.4% y/y

Gross profit: $127.0 million, up 16.7% y/y

Net income: $22.4 million, up 37.4% y/y

Diluted EPS: $0.85, up 37.1% y/y

FULL YEAR SUMMARY:

Net sales: $2.9 billion, up 11.7% y/y

Gross profit: $464.6 million, up 10.9% y/y

Net income: $69.9 million, up 25.4% y/y

Diluted EPS: $2.65, up 25.2% y/y

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare and education markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are pleased to report record fourth quarter consolidated revenue and gross profit. Our Enterprise and Business Solutions segments achieved record revenues on a quarterly basis. These results demonstrate the continued execution of our business strategy to connect our customers with technology that enhances growth, elevates productivity, and empowers innovation. This strong financial performance was significantly impacted by the ongoing needs of our customers to work-from-anywhere,” said Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection.

Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased by 18.4% to $800.2 million, compared to $675.7 million for the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased by 37.4% to $22.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by 11.7% to $2.9 billion, compared to $2.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by 25.4% to $69.9 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $55.8 million, or $2.12 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”) totaled $113.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $90.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. 1

Quarterly Highlights

Strong performance across our vertical markets: Healthcare saw revenue growth of 29% year-over-year which was largely attributed to organizations striving to improve overall productivity and patient care. In the Retail vertical, we grew revenue 31% year-over-year as we saw companies invest to improve the technology experience and employee efficiency. Revenue for the Manufacturing vertical also increased slightly year-over-year as companies continue to invest in core IT technologies including cloud , infrastructure, security, and workplace productivity.



Quarterly Performance by Segment:

Net sales for the Business Solutions segment increased by 14.4% to $303.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $265.2 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 14.4% to $58.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $50.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin remained relatively flat at 19.1%.

Net sales for the Public Sector Solutions segment decreased by 4.1% to $129.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $134.9 million in the prior year quarter. Sales to state and local government and educational institutions increased by 9.1%, compared to the prior year quarter, while sales to the federal government decreased by 35.3% primarily due to the timing of customer rollouts. Gross profit increased slightly to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $18.5 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 69 basis points to 14.4% primarily due to a change in product and customer mix.

Net sales for the Enterprise Solutions segment increased by 33.3% to $367.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $275.6 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 27.1% to $50.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $39.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin decreased by 67 basis points to 13.7% primarily due to a higher mix of end-point devices.

Quarterly Sales by Product Mix:

Notebook/mobility sales, the Company’s largest product category, increased 32% year over year and accounted for 38% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 34% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in this product category was primarily due to the growing hybrid work environment.

Accessories sales increased by 5% year over year and accounted for 11% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 13% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Software sales increased by 14% year over year and accounted for 11% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 12% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Desktop sales increased by 24% year over year and accounted for 10% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 9% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $95.7 million from $89.1 million in the prior year quarter. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 12.0%, compared to 13.2% in the prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to an increase in variable compensation due to the higher levels of gross profit and an increase in employee benefit costs.

Cash and cash equivalents were $108.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $95.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are included to provide additional information with respect to the Company’s operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the tables at the end of this release.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 2,500 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See page 10 for the definition and reconciliation.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION At or for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % (Amounts and shares in thousands, except operating data, P/E ratio, and per share data) Change Operating Data: Net sales $ 800,174 $ 675,686 18 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.62 37 % Gross margin 15.9 % 16.1 % Operating margin 3.9 % 2.9 % Inventory turns 14 18 Days sales outstanding 65 75 % of % of Product Mix: Net Sales Net Sales Notebooks/Mobility 38 % 34 % Accessories 11 13 Displays 11 8 Software 11 12 Desktops 10 9 Servers/Storage 6 7 Net/Com Products 6 9 Other Hardware/Services 7 8 Total Net Sales 100 % 100 % Stock Performance Indicators: Actual shares outstanding 26,252 26,170 Total book value per share $ 26.00 $ 24.32 Tangible book value per share $ 22.97 $ 21.23 Closing price $ 43.13 $ 47.29 Market capitalization $ 1,132,249 $ 1,237,579 Trailing price/earnings ratio 16.3 22.3 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 112,959 $ 90,566 Adjusted market capitalization/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (2) 9.1 12.6 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation and restructuring and other related charges. (2) Adjusted market capitalization is defined as gross market capitalization less cash balance. REVENUE AND MARGIN INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net Gross Net Gross (amounts in thousands) Sales Margin Sales Margin Enterprise Solutions $ 367,291 13.7 % $ 275,625 14.4 % Business Solutions 303,479 19.1 265,173 19.1 Public Sector Solutions 129,404 14.4 134,888 13.7 Total $ 800,174 15.9 % $ 675,686 16.1 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 800,174 $ 675,686 $ 2,892,595 $ 2,590,290 Cost of sales 673,139 566,827 2,428,016 2,171,483 Gross profit 127,035 108,859 464,579 418,807 Selling, general and administrative expenses 95,731 89,101 368,062 345,741 Restructuring and other charges – – – 992 Income from operations 31,304 19,758 96,517 72,074 Other income, net (1 ) (18 ) 5 61 Gain from insurance policies – 1,061 – 1,061 Income tax provision (8,918 ) (4,505 ) (26,616 ) (17,431 ) Net income $ 22,385 $ 16,296 $ 69,906 $ 55,765 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.62 $ 2.67 $ 2.13 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.62 $ 2.65 $ 2.12 Shares used in the computation of earnings per common share: Basic 26,229 26,156 26,196 26,157 Diluted 26,372 26,328 26,364 26,336

December 31, December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2021 2020 (amounts in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,310 $ 95,655 Accounts receivable, net 608,307 611,021 Inventories, net 206,555 140,867 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,016 11,437 Total current assets 933,188 858,980 Property and equipment, net 61,011 61,537 Right-of-use assets, net 9,579 12,821 Goodwill 73,602 73,602 Intangibles assets, net 5,868 7,088 Other assets 910 1,345 Total Assets $ 1,084,158 $ 1,015,373 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 281,836 $ 266,846 Accrued payroll 31,741 17,828 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,830 57,586 Total current liabilities 375,407 342,260 Deferred income taxes 19,278 18,525 Operating lease liability 6,789 9,631 Other liabilities 211 8,630 Total Liabilities 401,685 379,046 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 290 289 Additional paid-in capital 122,354 119,891 Retained earnings 605,766 562,084 Treasury stock at cost (45,937 ) (45,937 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 682,473 636,327 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,084,158 $ 1,015,373

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 22,385 $ 16,296 $ 69,906 $ 55,765 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,037 3,268 12,202 13,603 Adjustments to credit losses reserve 1,603 40 3,307 3,316 Stock-based compensation expense 1,113 802 4,231 2,668 Deferred income taxes 753 (1,645 ) 753 (1,645 ) Gain on life insurance proceeds – (1,061 ) – (1,061 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (38 ) 15 (36 ) 28 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (24,530 ) (20,115 ) (2,093 ) (63,650 ) Inventories (31,181 ) (6,178 ) (65,688 ) (16,201 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,781 (346 ) 1,421 622 Other non-current assets 121 321 435 (398 ) Accounts payable 64,811 (16,221 ) 14,814 32,515 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,065 14,523 18,502 10,536 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 48,920 (10,301 ) 57,754 36,098 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of equipment and capitalized software (3,210 ) (1,422 ) (10,302 ) (11,033 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 69 69 Proceeds from life insurance – – 1,500 – Net cash used in investing activities (3,141 ) (1,422 ) (8,733 ) (11,033 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Purchase of treasury shares – – – (10,222 ) Dividend payments (26,224 ) – (34,599 ) (8,427 ) Issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan – – – 536 Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (973 ) (673 ) (1,767 ) (1,357 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,197 ) (673 ) (36,366 ) (19,470 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,582 (12,396 ) 12,655 5,595 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 89,728 108,051 95,655 90,060 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 108,310 $ 95,655 $ 108,310 $ 95,655 Non-cash Investing Activities: Dividend declaration $ – $ 8,375 $ – $ 8,375 Life insurance proceeds recorded as receivable $ – $ 1,500 $ – $ 1,500 Accrued capital expenditures $ 334 $ 442 334 442 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Income taxes paid $ 865 $ 5,643 $ 21,465 $ 19,441

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is detailed below. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for restructuring and other charges, and stock-based compensation. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either includes or excludes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide helpful information with respect to our operating performance including our ability to fund our future capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA also provides helpful information as it is the primary measure used in certain financial covenants contained in our credit agreements. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as alternatives for Net income or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similar titled measures of other companies. (amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (1) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net income $ 22,385 $ 16,296 37 % $ 69,906 $ 55,765 25 % Depreciation and amortization 3,037 3,269 (7 %) 12,202 13,603 (10 %) Income tax expense 8,918 4,505 98 % 26,616 17,431 53 % Interest expense 4 29 (86 %) 4 107 (96 %) EBITDA 34,344 24,099 43 % 108,728 86,906 25 % Restructuring and other charges (2) – – 0 % – 992 (100 %) Stock-based compensation 1,113 801 39 % 4,231 2,668 59 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,457 $ 24,900 42 % $ 112,959 $ 90,566 25 % (1) LTM: Last twelve months (2) Restructuring and other charges in 2020 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities. ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE A reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted Net Income is detailed below. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income plus restructuring and other charges, net of tax. A reconciliation from Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is detailed below. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is defined Diluted Earnings per Shared adjusted for restructuring and other charges, net of tax. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are considered non-GAAP financial measures (see note above in Adjusted EBITDA for a description of non-GAAP financial measures). The Company believes that these non-GAAP disclosures provide helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share in addition to, and not as alternatives for Net income and Diluted Earnings per Share or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net income $ 22,385 $ 16,296 37 % $ 69,906 $ 55,765 25 % Restructuring and other charges, net of tax (1) – – 0 % – 755 -100 % Adjusted Net Income $ 22,385 $ 16,296 37 % $ 69,906 $ 56,520 24 % Diluted shares 26,372 26,328 26,364 26,336 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.85 $ 0.62 37 % $ 2.65 $ 2.12 25 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.85 $ 0.62 37 % $ 2.65 $ 2.15 24 % (1) Restructuring and other charges in 2020 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities.

