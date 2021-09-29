Connected Motor Insurtech Ticker and Abacai Group Partner to Extend Capacity and Enhance Pricing Sophistication, Using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connected motor insurtech Ticker and Abacai Group have partnered to increase Ticker’s capacity and introduce new levels of pricing sophistication, bringing connected insurance to a much wider market.

Founded in 2018 and launched in 2019 with the backing of Munich Re Ventures, Ticker has been rolling out its cover for drivers who face high insurance costs, such as novice drivers and van drivers.

Having completed its Series A fundraise earlier this year, led by Eos Venture Partners, Ticker is increasing its capacity to support the launch of new offerings, with products for low mileage drivers, convicted drivers and electric vehicles.

Richard King, founder and CEO of Ticker, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Abacai as we launch new products, accelerate growth and grab a significant share of the UK connected motor market. We’ve spent a lot of time with the Abacai team over the past few months and our eagerness to join forces was clear from the start.

“We share a similar vision: that the right combination of connected technology and underwriting discipline will create the ultimate winners in the UK motor market. Our partnership will focus on building products that are clear, fair and transparent using the latest technology as an enabler for, simply, better insurance.

“It’s just over two years since Ticker launched and, as well as making insurance more affordable and rewarding safe driving, we’re also using the connected vehicle data to provide a far better understanding of risk for both our customers and our insurance partners. This new partnership will not only allow us to grow market share, but also accelerate development of new data sources, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Our next chapter will be fuelled by our capital strength, continuous innovation and an absolute commitment to delivering customer value.”

Mark Wilson, Co-Chairman and CEO of Abacai Group, said: “We have been deeply impressed by the quality of the team that Ticker has built and their approach to delivering connected products to new segments of the market. Our partnership is testament to the value of Abacai’s service to its insurance partners across innovation, underwriting, and claims.”

Notes for editors

About Ticker

Ticker is bringing connected motor insurance to a much wider market using the power of data and technology, particularly for drivers who face higher costs. It has built an end-to-end connected insurance ecosystem that delivers product innovation and an industry-leading digital customer experience. Ticker’s use of data and technology underpin every decision, with a focus on delivering customer value and making insurance better. This has led to Ticker being rated Excellent on Trustpilot, becoming a Feefo Gold Trusted Service provider and winning GoCompare’s Making Car Insurance Easier award. ticker.co.uk

About Abacai

Abacai is a vertically integrated next generation insurance distribution and underwriting Group, operating across the non-standard, short term, and prime segments of the UK motor market. Built using an entirely new AI-based insurtech platform, Abacai’s mission is to disrupt the industry for the benefit of the customer, through providing cheaper, fairer and better insurance products. Abacai Capital, formerly Mulsanne, is the Group’s B2B service offering, providing a range of underwriting, claims management, and capital provision services to many of the UK’s leading insurtechs. Abacai benefits from the support of Munich Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurance companies, as a long-term strategic partner for data analytics, underwriting and reinsurance. abacai.com

About Eos Venture Partners

Eos Venture Partners (Eos) is a global independent Strategic Venture Capital Fund focused exclusively on insurtech, investing in early and growth stage technology businesses that accelerate innovation and transformation across the insurance industry and value chain. Eos was founded in 2016 to bridge the “digital chasm” between insurtech start-ups and traditional (re)insurance companies. Investors in the Eos fund, EVP I, are from the insurance sector, forming a close strategic relationship with the Eos team to capture both strategic and financial value from the innovation and technology change in the insurance industry. eosventurepartners.com

