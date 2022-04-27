Connecteam Wins Multiple Accolades From Gartner Digital Markets in Q1 2022

Company captures stellar ratings in Capterra, Software Advice and GetApp

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#deskless—Connecteam, an all-in-one app that provides everything a company needs to empower, manage, and engage its deskless workforce, is proud to announce its award-winning streak in the first quarter from Gartner Digital Markets (Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp). Our product got recognized in multiple reports across all Gartner Digital Markets brands for various categories. These reports are independent assessments enlisting the top products under different categories based on the independent user ratings and reviews.

“Everybody at Connecteam is grateful for this recognition of our hard work,” said Amir Nehemia, CEO and Co-Founder, Connecteam. “We look forward to continuing to provide an amazing experience for companies with deskless workers who represent the greatest segment of the worldwide workforce.”

The Q1 wins include:

Capterra

(View the methodology here)

GetApp

(View the methodology here)

Software Advice

(View the methodology here)

Connecteam is rated 4.8 (out of 5) on all Gartner Digital Market brands.

Read what users have to say:

“The scheduling abilities are phenomenal and the ability to track and make changes on the fly made life very easy compared to excel documents. The switch from paper trails to online-based learning was very engaging for employees.”



~ Keegan P. ~



[Source: Capterra]

“I love the ease of implementation. The software automatically sent invites to the users to download the app. The form creator gives so many options to use forms already created or to create one of your own. The forms are simple and can be signed from a mobile phone. Signatures are critical for documentation of training, write-ups, injury reports, etc.”



~ Karen ~



[Source: Software Advice]

“Connecteam is an all-in-one application that gives staff the power to access and do so much at once on their mobile be it clocking in, checking directories, or sending messages and so much more. The setup process is so easy and flexible supporting not just a mobile smartphone but also quick to use on laptops and other devices.”



~ Saheed A. ~



[Source: GetApp]

About Connecteam

Connecteam is a deskless workforce management app providing an all-in-one experience for communication, engagement operations and training. Connecteam serves over 20,000 customers around the world in over 80 countries from over 200 different industries. Providing its product under a SAAS model, the company offers a two-week free trial and a free version for all companies. For more information visit: www.connecteam.com.

About Gartner Digital Markets:

Gartner Digital Markets is a Gartner business unit composed of Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. It is the world’s premier source for software vendors to connect with in-market buyers, through research, reviews, and lead generation.

